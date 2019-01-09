Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Captures Multiple Areas In Southern Idlib From Turkish-backed Militants (Map Update)

09.01.2019
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) has captured multiple areas across southern Idlib from Turkish-backed militants. According to reports appearing from the ground, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has established control of the villages of Safuhin, Termila, Abedin, Naqayr, Arinaba and Sotuh al Dayr and is developing its advance further.
- Russian Embassy In UK Comments On New Skripal Case Speculations
- US Sanctions Venezuelan Media Magnate & Other Persons Close To President Maduro
- India Begins Paying For Iranian Oil In Rupees
- Map Update: Areas Controlled By Syrian Army, Russian Military Police Near Manbij
- Russian warship heads to Syria from Black Sea
- Turkish-backed rebels find themselves besieged in several parts of Idlib after string of losses (map)
- Turkey once again demands US transfer Syrian bases to them
- Russia doubts US will withdraw from Syria under current circumstances
- US warplane conducts reconnaissance flight near Russian bases in Syria: report
- Jordan demands Israel withdraw from occupied Golan Heights after Pompeo visit
Advertisements
Filed under: Al Qaeda, Nusra Front, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: Idlib |
Leave a Reply