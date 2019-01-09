HAYAT TAHRIR AL-SHAM CAPTURES MULTIPLE AREAS IN SOUTHERN IDLIB FROM TURKISH-BACKED MILITANTS (MAP UPDATE)

Posted on January 9, 2019 by martyrashrakat

South Front

09.01.2019

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) has captured multiple areas across southern Idlib from Turkish-backed militants. According to reports appearing from the ground, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has established control of the villages of Safuhin, Termila, Abedin, Naqayr, Arinaba and Sotuh al Dayr and is developing its advance further.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Captures Multiple Areas In Southern Idlib From Turkish-backed Militants (Map Update)

Click to see the full-size image

MAP UPDATE: HAYAT TAHRIR AL-SHAM EXPANSION IN NORTHWESTERN SYRIA

This map provides a general look at the current military situation in northwestern Syria. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has significantly expanded its control within the Idlib de-escalation zone and is workong to expand it further.

Map Update: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Expansion In Northwestern SyriaRelated News

Advertisements

Filed under: Al Qaeda, Nusra Front, Turkey, War on Syria | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: