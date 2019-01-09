Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Captures Multiple Areas In Southern Idlib From Turkish-backed Militants (Map Update)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda) has captured multiple areas across southern Idlib from Turkish-backed militants. According to reports appearing from the ground, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has established control of the villages of Safuhin, Termila, Abedin, Naqayr, Arinaba and Sotuh al Dayr and is developing its advance further.

Click to see the full-size image MAP UPDATE: HAYAT TAHRIR AL-SHAM EXPANSION IN NORTHWESTERN SYRIA This map provides a general look at the current military situation in northwestern Syria. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has significantly expanded its control within the Idlib de-escalation zone and is workong to expand it further. Related News

