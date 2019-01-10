The International Reputation of Israel Is in Tatters, Even in US Congress

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Robert Fantina

Source

Within the hallowed halls of United States governance, where for generations Israel has been king, and Palestine an unimportant footnote, nothing more than an annoyance to the Zionist entity, a seismic shift is occurring and has been for some time. In November, Rashida Tlaib became the first Palestinian-American to be elected to Congress. She is also the first member of Congress to open support the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Newly-elected Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota, has also endorsed the BDS movement.

Currently, Congress has opposed voting on a bill that would criminalize boycotting Israel. Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio has proclaimed that the bill is not being considered, because, he states, many Democrats support BDS. We can all be certain that he doesn’t. During his campaign for re-election in 2016, pro-Israel lobbies donated $468,307.00 to his campaign. This disreputable senator has the dubious distinction of being the top senatorial recipient of apartheid largess.

Whether or not ‘many’ Democrats are closet BDS supports is unknown; however, despite one’s opinion of BDS, Congress has an excellent reason to oppose criminalizing it. Simply this: such a law would be unconstitutional. U.S. citizens have the right to boycott; this right has been confirmed in earlier Supreme Court decisions. Many states have passed such legislation, and where it has been challenged in court, it has not stood.

The world over, the BDS movement is increasingly impacting the Zionist regime, such that that apartheid nation is spending millions of dollars to counter this impact. The international reputation of Israel is in tatters, as more and more people around the world recognize its brutality, violation of human rights and international law, and see it as the pariah of the global community. While Republicans in Congress may be blind to these realities, an increasing number of Democrats seem to be opening their eyes.

It was not so long ago that any legislation supported by AIPAC (American Israel Political Affairs Committee; the most powerful pro-Israel lobby in the U.S.) would pass without more than token resistance. Lobbyist sometimes even write legislation for members of Congress to introduce. It didn’t matter if it assisted Israelis at the expense of U.S. citizens; if AIPAC wanted it, it became law. It must be remembered that Israel receives $4 billion in foreign aid from the U.S. every year. In Israel, university education is very inexpensive. In the U.S., students often leave university owing tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars to the U.S. government for student loans. Why, one might ask, is Congress more willing to provide low-cost education to Israelis than to U.S. citizens?

Congresswoman Tlaib has already shown herself to be outspoken; she is sure to find a Congressional audience far more responsive to human rights and international law than has previously been seen.

International support for Palestinians is also strong.

At the very end of 2018, Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei met with the General Secretary of Islamic Jihad of Palestine. Mr. Ziad Al Nakhala discussed recent developments in Palestine, including the preparation that resistance groups are making. He stated that, regardless of continuing Israeli barbarity, the Palestinians remain strong. He pointed out that U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’, as yet unannounced, has no possibility of being accepted by the people of Palestine. They, and they alone will determine their destiny. It will not be decided by a foreign colonial power, either Israel or the United States. They may be powerful nations, but they have not broken, and can never break, the courage and unrelenting strength of the Palestinian people.

The U.S., in violation of international law, moved the U.S. embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; this decision was overwhelmingly condemned by the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, a few other countries, including Paraguay, have followed suit. However, once a new president was inaugurated in Paraguay, he ordered the embassy moved back to Tel Aviv. The U.S. president may be disappointed that the rest of the world didn’t follow his lead; that most countries didn’t indicates their greater respect for international law than the U.S. ever demonstrates.

For several months now, there have been weekly ‘Right of Return’ protests in the Gaza Strip, with Palestinians demanding the internationally-guaranteed right of all displaced Palestinians to return to their homes. Israel has met these peaceful protests with murderous violence, killing hundreds of peaceful, unarmed demonstrators. News reports of this in North America are limited but are starting to be shown. This coverage, of course, is nothing compared to the coverage that any so-called offense committed by a Palestinian against an Israeli garner. But some coverage is a start.

We must not be overly optimistic; Israel, in desperation, is increasing its oppression of the Palestinian people, in conjunction with the U.S. government. While this writer sees Congressional attitudes shifting, the people of Palestine are still oppressed: imports and exports are restricted by Israel, crippling the economy and preventing families from rebuilding homes destroyed by the Zionist entity. In the West Bank, checkpoints, harassment, and murder by illegal settlers and IDF terrorists continue unabated. Jerusalem remains occupied, with sacred sites routinely desecrated by Zionists.

The efforts of people around the world on behalf of the Palestinians must not cease; now, more than ever, with progress being made in the governing bodies of that most imperial of nations, the United States, our efforts must increase. As long as one inch of Palestine remains occupied, the resistance will continue.

U.S. anthropologist Margaret Mead once said this: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has”. The BDS movement, and other support for Palestine started as “a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens” committed to change the world. It is now a large, world-wide movement, and one that will, in fact, change the world. Such a change is long overdue for the beleaguered, suffering Palestinians. We must all work to bring about justice and human rights for all Palestinians.

