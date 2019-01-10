Five British servicemen were killed in shelling by Daesh terrorist group in Syrian Deir ez-Zor province, media reported citing local sources.
Five British servicemen were killed by a missile launched by Daesh* terrorists in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, al-Watan newspaper reported, quoting local sources.
ISIS ROCKET ATTACK KILLS AT LEAST 5 BRITISH SOLDIERS IN SYRIA – REPORTS
10.01.2019
At least five British soldiers were killed in a rocket attack by ISIS in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, according to a January 9th report by Syrian Arabic-language newspaper al-Watan.
The attack targeted the al-Shaafah village in Abu Kamal district of the province and several more soldiers were injured and airlifted to the coalition hospital in Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, according to the report.
As of the morning of January 10th there has been no confirmation on the side of the UK, but if true that would make it the second attack on British troops by ISIS within days.
On January 6th, two British Special Forces soldiers were injured in an ISIS attack, also in Deir Ezzor. A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was also reportedly killed in the attack.
A Ministry of Defense spokesman said: “We do not comment on special forces.” Thus, if there is an actual remaining British Special Forces operation in Syria, it is unconfirmed since British officials deny it, or rather refuse to provide a substantial comment.
Lizzie Dearden
✔@lizziedeardenUpdate on the two British soldiers injured in an Isis missile attack in Syria: They are both in a stable condition and two YPG fighters injured in same incident are also receiving treatment
Battles to drive Isis out of al-Shaafah, in Deir Ezzor, continuehttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/isis-attack-british-soldiers-syria-missile-latest-news-a8713636.html …
Two British soldiers seriously injured in Syria after Isis missile
Two British soldiers have reportedly been seriously wounded in Syria after being hit by a missile in an Isis attack. The two soldiers are believed to be part of the army’s special forces inside the
independent.co.uk
Steve Sweeney@SweeneySteveWere British soldiers operating clandestinely in Syria injured by US-supplied missiles in an Isis attack in Deir Ezzor on Sunday? – my front page report for @M_Star_OnlineMorning Star@M_Star_Online
Did US build Isis missiles that hit British soldiers in Syria? Former British ambassador to Syria alleges the only weapons of this type the jihadists have are those supplied by the US to ‘moderate’ rebels http://ow.ly/Pfcg30ndQ2f #Syria #Isis #Britain #US #Turkey #SaudiArabia
Eight terrorists of US, Russian, German, Ukrainian, Tajik, Kazakh and Uzbek origins were captured by our units.https://bit.ly/2ACUa0J pic.twitter.com/0DjA7Dj4hl
If the latest capture is true, the number of British citizens detained by the SDF on allegations of being ISIS supporters is 13.
