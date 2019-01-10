Posted on by martyrashrakat

Five British servicemen were killed in shelling by Daesh terrorist group in Syrian Deir ez-Zor province, media reported citing local sources. Five British servicemen were killed by a missile launched by Daesh* terrorists in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, al-Watan newspaper reported, quoting local sources. “Five British servicemen died when a Daesh rocket hit them in the village of al-Shaaf, several others were injured,” the newspaper cited local sources. According to the sources, the British soldiers were part of the international coalition contingent operating in the area. This report comes just a week after local sources said that at least two British soldiers were rounded as a result of an Islamic State anti-tank missile attack in the Al-Shafah area. Source: Sputnik

ISIS ROCKET ATTACK KILLS AT LEAST 5 BRITISH SOLDIERS IN SYRIA – REPORTS

South Front

At least five British soldiers were killed in a rocket attack by ISIS in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, according to a January 9th report by Syrian Arabic-language newspaper al-Watan.

The attack targeted the al-Shaafah village in Abu Kamal district of the province and several more soldiers were injured and airlifted to the coalition hospital in Hasakah, in northeastern Syria, according to the report.

As of the morning of January 10th there has been no confirmation on the side of the UK, but if true that would make it the second attack on British troops by ISIS within days.

On January 6th, two British Special Forces soldiers were injured in an ISIS attack, also in Deir Ezzor. A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was also reportedly killed in the attack.

A Ministry of Defense spokesman said: “We do not comment on special forces.” Thus, if there is an actual remaining British Special Forces operation in Syria, it is unconfirmed since British officials deny it, or rather refuse to provide a substantial comment.

Lizzie Dearden ✔@lizziedearden Update on the two British soldiers injured in an Isis missile attack in Syria: They are both in a stable condition and two YPG fighters injured in same incident are also receiving treatment Battles to drive Isis out of al-Shaafah, in Deir Ezzor, continuehttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/isis-attack-british-soldiers-syria-missile-latest-news-a8713636.html … Twitter Ads information and privacy 21 people are talking about this Twitter Ads information and privacy Furthermore, British Media reported that the rockets that injured the two soldiers in the January 6th incident may have been produced by the US and supplied to the “moderate” rebels, which it backs in Syria. Speculation is that the arms were subsequently sold to ISIS.

Steve Sweeney @SweeneySteve Were British soldiers operating clandestinely in Syria injured by US-supplied missiles in an Isis attack in Deir Ezzor on Sunday? – my front page report for @ M_Star_Online Morning Star @M_Star_Online Did US build Isis missiles that hit British soldiers in Syria? Former British ambassador to Syria alleges the only weapons of this type the jihadists have are those supplied by the US to ‘moderate’ rebels http://ow.ly/Pfcg30ndQ2f #Syria #Isis #Britain #US #Turkey #SaudiArabia Twitter Ads information and privacy See Steve Sweeney’s other Tweets Twitter Ads information and privacy On January 9th, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which is the SDF’s core, reported that they had detained eight ISIS members of US, Russian, German, Tajik, Kazakh and Uzbek origins.

If the latest capture is true, the number of British citizens detained by the SDF on allegations of being ISIS supporters is 13.

Related News

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ISIL, UK, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Deir Ezzor, SDF |