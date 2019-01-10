Five British servicemen were killed in shelling by Daesh terrorist group in Syrian Deir ez-Zor province, media reported citing local sources.

Five British servicemen were killed by a missile launched by Daesh* terrorists in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, al-Watan newspaper reported, quoting local sources.

“Five British servicemen died when a Daesh rocket hit them in the village of al-Shaaf, several others were injured,” the newspaper cited local sources.
According to the sources, the British soldiers were part of the international coalition contingent operating in the area.
This report comes just a week after local sources said that at least two British soldiers were rounded as a result of an Islamic State anti-tank missile attack in the Al-Shafah area.
Source: Sputnik