In the Last 24 Hours: US Sends Fresh Military Convoy to Aleppo to Reinforce Military Bases

TEHRAN (FNA)- The US Army sent new convoys to a military base under its occupation in Northeastern Aleppo despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

“The US has sent a convoy comprising several vehicles carrying military and logistic equipment to the military bases under its control in the town of Ain al-Arab (Kobani),” battlefield sources in Northeastern Aleppo said.

Meantime, the Syrian army continued its military advances in other parts of Syria over the past 24 hours.

Tens of terrorists were killed and dozens more were injured during the Syrian army’s operations in provinces across Syria.

Aleppo

The report comes as the US has not yet withdrawn troops or equipment from Northern Syria and Washington has even dispatched more military convoys to the region. The US is reinforcing its military bases in Eastern Euphrates.

Hama-Idlib

The Syrian Army reinforced its military positions in all frontlines in Northern and Northwestern Syria to prepare for a tough battle amid intensified clashes with the terrorists in the region.

The Syrian Army has dispatched its new military convoys from Southern Syria to the Northern, Northwestern parts of Hama and Southeastern Idlib, battlefield sources said.

The sources also reiterated that other military convoys of the Syrian Army have been sent to Northern and Northeastern Aleppo, including Tal Rafat in Northern Aleppo and the outskirts of Manbij where the Ankara-backed militants are stationed.

Meantime, the sources also pointed to the full preparedness of the Syrian Army troops in Aleppo, Idlib, Hama and Lattakia for conducting military operations in the Northern parts of Syria, and said that army divisions in Northern, Western and Southern battlefronts are standing ready for confrontation with terrorists.

The Syrian Army reinforcement comes as terrorist groups stationed in the region have not left their positions despite an agreement reached between Russia and Turkey on demilitarized zone.

Meantime, heavy clashes are also underway between Hayat al-Sham al-Hay’at and the National Liberation Front terrorists in Southern Idlib and Northwestern Hama. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has managed to beat the rival terrorists and won control over several regions, including Tarmala, al-Naqir, Abedin and Arinbeh South of Idlib.

Also, the Syrian Army foiled further attacks from the demilitarized zone by Tahrir al-Sham al-Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) and their allied terrorist groups in Northern Hama and Southern Idlib.

The Syrian Army’s artillery units prevented members of a terrorist group who were trying to penetrate into the army positions in Northern Hama from the surrounding areas of Ma’arkabeh town, killing and injuring several terrorists and forcing many others to flee the scene.

Meantime, the Syrian Army’s artillery units pounded the terrorists’ movements in the outskirts of Wadi al-Dorat and Al-Zuka in Northern Hama.

Other Syrian troops also targeted Jeish al-Izzah terrorists’ movements from al-Latamanieh town towards military points in Northern Hama, inflicting major losses on them.

In Southeastern Idlib, the Syrian Army’s artillery units pounded Tahrir al-Sham positions and movements in Tal Khatareh, Tal Kolbeh and Al-Zarzour, killing a number of them and destroying several positions of the terrorists.

Raqqa

An attack by unidentified assailants on the Syrian Democratic Forces left several SDF members dead and wounded in Raqqa.

Media activists in Raqqa reported that the assailants exploded a bomb in a military headquarters of the Kurdish forces near the Arabic School in Raqqa city center, killing six SDF militants and injuring eight more.

Meantime, some battlefield sources said that the attack has been carried out by the ISIL.

In another attack a roadside bomb hit the SDF forces in al-Kantari-Solouk Road in Northern Raqqa which resulted in the death of a SDF member and injury of several others.

The Turkish army also targeted a patrol car of the Kurdish forces near Nas-Tal village in Northern Raqqa near Turkish border. There is yet no report on the number of casualties among the SDF forces.

