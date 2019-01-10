Rouhani Announces Iran-Made Rockets to Carry Satellites into Orbit

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the country will soon send two new satellites into orbit using Iran-made rockets.

In further details, Rouhani hinted on Thursday the launch will happen “soon, in the coming weeks.”

Iran typically displays achievements in its space program in February, during the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Republic has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit over the past decade, and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

Meanwhile, the US and its allies claim that they are worried the same satellite-launching technology could be used to develop long-range missiles.

The US claims Iran’s plans for sending satellites into orbit demonstrate its defiance of a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, for its part, insists the launches do not violate the resolution.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

