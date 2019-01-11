Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on a depot in the Damascus international airport at the late hours of January 11, a military source told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“At 23:15, Israeli warplanes, coming from the direction of Galilee [in northern Israel], launched several missiles at the outskirt of the Damascus international airport. Our air defenses immediately responded to the hostile missiles and shot down most of them,” the source said.

The SANA said that the Syrian Arab Air Defense Forces (SyAADF) have intercepted at least eight Israeli missiles over the Syrian capital of Damascus. Several videos released by pro-government activists and locals confirmed this.

Following the airstrike, Israeli warplanes were seen flying at high speed and low altitude over the southern Lebanese city of Tyre. Experts believe that the warplanes were on their way back to Israei airspace after completing their mission.

If confirmed, this will be the second Israeli attack on Syria within few weeks. On December 25, Israeli warplanes targeted several military positions around the Syrian capital. While Israeli sources claimed that the positions were being used by Iranian forces, the airstrikes injured several Syrian service members.

More on this topic:

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Lebanon, SAA, US Foreign Policy, USA, War on Syria, Zionist entity |