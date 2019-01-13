Anti-Iran Conference in Warsaw a ‘Failure’ of US Plots: Tehran

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 12, 2019

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani stressed that a US move to hold a conference against Iran in Poland signifies failure of Washington’s plot against the Islamic Republic.

“When one who pushes for sanctions with maximum pressure ends up with (holding a) conference and congress, it means that they have failed in their bid (to undermine Iran),” Shamkhani told reporters on Saturday.

His comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday that the US plans to jointly host a global conference against Iran next month in Poland.

The meeting will take place in Warsaw on February 13-14.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has denounced the planned event as a “desperate anti-Iran circus.”

Source: Iranian media

