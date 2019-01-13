Hezbollah: Regional Developments, Zionist Assaults Impose on Lebanese Officials to Speed up Cabinet Formation

January 13, 2019

Hezbollah

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Saffiedine called on the Lebanese officials concerned with the cabinet formation process to assume their responsibilities amid the regional changes and the Isralei assaults, highlighting the importance of building up the state in order to preserve the nation and the citizens’ rights.

Sayyed Safieddine pointed out that the reasons behind the delay in the creation of the new cabinet in Lebanon are local, adding that people are ironically demonstrating in demand of the government formation, not overthrow.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

