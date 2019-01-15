Remember: The American withdrawal by the end of 2018 تذكروا: الانسحاب الأميركي نهاية 2018

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Remember: The American withdrawal by the end of 2018

يناير 15, 2019

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The issue is not related to specific dates, as the end of a year and the start of another, but as we said repeatedly it is related to the linkage between the war on Syria and the fate of the American forces in Afghanistan, which their stay was extended from the end of 2016 to the end of 2018, after the battles of Aleppo and the victories achieved by the axis of the resistance and Russia and within a bet accepted by the Russian and the Syrian Presidents, that would end with the exit of Iran and Hezbollah, and imposed by the Israeli strikes and the US sanctions. The linking between them was the deal of the century that would end the Palestinian cause with a Palestinian acceptance of selling Jerusalem and pave the way for the announced alliance between the Gulf and Israel against Iran. But after the bet fell, the decision becomes between two options either a new extension of a new bet or the withdrawal.

But why to link the withdrawal with the American presence in Afghanistan? Because this presence is no longer useful militarily and unable to lead to political solutions. The Russian-Chinese- Iranian- Pakistani shelter has become the regional environment for Afghanistan. Therefore, the American presence has become no more than to prevent the ground connection across Afghanistan between China and Russia on one hand, and between them and Iran, and between Iraq and Syria and the Mediterranean on the other hand. The withdrawal from Afghanistan and Syria is interconnected, because the withdrawal paves the way for the Chinese-Russian connection with the Mediterranean across Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, after Iraq has been turned into a station of supervision, control, and negotiation on the limits of the Chinese-Russian presence on the Mediterranean Sea and the limits of the Iranian movement towards Syria and Lebanon. This is just be used to justify the negotiation on the major compromises, so that the American presence in Iraq does not turn into a target that leads to undesirable confrontation again.

America announces the start of the withdrawal, it grants the others one hundred days to be ready for the gradual withdrawal of their forces. This grants us the logical interpretation of the fall of the American vetoes which the Turkish President wanted to inspire us that he caused their fall through the announcement of his intention to enter the eastern of the Euphrates region, while he is seeing what is allowed in front of the American presence. The Arab presidential visits to Damascus and the search to restore its taken seat from the Arab League and the invitation of its president to attend the Arab Summit in Tunisia have their interpretation in an American equation to the allies in Turkey, the Arab countries, and Israel. We know the new secret of Netanyahu on the borders, the shield of the north and the tunnels’ photos; they are attempts made by the first enemy “America” the owner of the decision of the war on Syria and through it on Iran and Russia to cope with the new situation imposed by the victory of Syria and its allies,.

The fall of the vetoes one by one was striking, the veto on a Yemeni settlement that preserves a pivotal status of Ansar Allah as a resistance, the veto on the ministerial and presidential visits to Damascus, the veto on forming a government that comforts the resistance in Lebanon and Iraq. These vetoes are falling as the domino stones as the fall the source of these vetoes. The command of the Central Forces in the American armies are no longer here, the General McGurk quitted his job, exactly as when we hear the line is not in service. Is not it the situation of Washington’s allies?

What will the leaders of the Kurdish groups do, those whom we have long asked to bet on their Syrian patriotism, not on external irreplaceable developments. What will the Turks who bet on the mutual benefit between them and the Americans do, and what the Israelis who thought that they have convinced Washington with a permanent partnership in fate regarding the future of Syria will do, and what the Arabs who linked their hostility to Syria, Iran, and the forces of the resistance will do due to the illusions of American military intentions?

Only those in Syria, Russia, Iran, and the resistance forces know what they will do, thee image is clear, there is no revenge, no prizes, but no forgiveness. The forgiveness depends on the announced review and the practical retreat.

Those who argue with us that there will be no withdrawal, they will argue with us today that withdrawal is a conspiracy, so do not listen to them, they misjudge, they talk about the interest of Syria and the resistance, but due to their mission they try to affect the morale and to distort every victory.

Translate by Lina Shehadeh,

ديسمبر 20, 2018

– ليست القضية في تواريخ مفصلية كنهاية عام وبداية عام آخر، بل في ما سبق وقلناه مراراً عن الربط بين مستقبل الحرب على سورية، ومصير القوات الأميركية في أفغانستان، التي مدّد بقاؤها من نهاية عام 2016 إلى نهاية عام 2018 إفساحاً في المجال للبقاء في سورية، رهاناً على ما بعد معارك حلب والانتصارات التي حملتها لمحور المقاومة وروسيا، على تسوية تنتهي بخروج إيران وحزب الله يرتضيها كل من الرئيسين الروسي والسوري، وتستخدم لفرضها الضربات الإسرائيلية والعقوبات الأميركية، وعقدة الوصل بينهما صفقة القرن التي تنهي القضية الفلسطينية بتوقيع فلسطيني على بيع القدس، وتفتتح عهد التحالف المعلن بين الخليج و«إسرائيل» بوجه إيران. أما وقد سقط الرهان، فالقرار بين إثنين، تمديد جديد لرهان جديد أو انسحاب. فالاستحقاق يدق باب القرار.

– لماذا الربط مع الوجود الأميركي في أفغانستان؟ لأن هذا الوجود بات عديم الفائدة عسكرياً وعاجزاً عن توليد حلول سياسية، والحضن الروسي الصيني الإيراني الباكستاني بات هو البيئة الإقليمية لأفغانستان، ولم يعد للبقاء الأميركي هناك سوى حجز الجغرافيا منعاً للتواصل البري عبر أفغانستان بين الصين وروسيا من جهة، وبينهما عبر أفغانستان مع إيران براً، وعبرها مع العراق فسورية فالبحر المتوسط. والانسحاب من أفغانستان وسورية مترابط، لأنه إفراج جغرافي عن فرص التواصل الروسي الصيني مع البحر المتوسط عبر جسر برّي يمتد من افغانستان فإيران فالعراق فسورية، بعدما يتم تحويل العراق إلى مصفاة رقابة وتحكم وتفاوض في حدود الحضور الروسي الصيني على المتوسط، وحدود الحركة الإيرانية نحو سورية ولبنان، مصفاة نظرية لن تستعمل إلا لتبرير التفاوض على التسويات الكبرى، كي لا يتحوّل الوجود الأميركي في العراق هدفاً يستدرج المواجهة غير المرغوبة مرة أخرى.

– ها هو الأميركي يعلن بدء الانسحاب، ويمنح مئة يوم للآخرين لترتيب الأمور يتمّ خلالها السحب التدريجي للقوات، فيمنحنا التفسير المنطقي لتساقط الفيتوات الأميركية، التي أراد الرئيس التركي إيهامنا أنه يقوم هو بإسقاطها بالإعلان عن نيته دخول منطقة شرق الفرات، بينما هو يجسّ نبض المسموح وحدود الوراثة المتاحة أمامه للوجود الأميركي. وها هي الزيارات الرئاسية العربية المتدفقة على دمشق وما يليها من تسارع البحث في إعادة مقعدها المسلوب من الجامعة العربية ودعوة رئيسها لحضور القمة العربية في تونس، تجد تفسيرها هي الأخرى، بمعادلة أميركية للحلفاء في تركيا والبلاد العربية وأولاً «إسرائيل»، رتبوا أموركم خلال مئة يوم فنحن راحلون، وها نحن نعرف سراً جديداً لبهلوانيات بنيامين نتنياهو على الحدود ودرع الشمال وصور الأنفاق، كلها محاولات تأقلم مع الجديد المتمثل بإعلان نصر سورية وحلفائها، بتوقيع العدو رقم واحد، وهو أميركا صاحبة قرار الحرب على سورية، وعبرها على إيران وروسيا.

– تساقط الفيتوات واحداً تلو الآخر كان لافتاً، من فيتو على تسوية يمنية تكرس مكانة محورية لأنصار الله كقوة مقاومة، إلى فيتو على الزيارات الوزارية والرئاسية إلى دمشق، إلى فيتو على تشكيل حكومة تريح قوى المقاومة في لبنان والعراق، حجارة دومينو تتهاوى مع سقوط مصدر الفيتوات، قيادة القوات الوسطى في الجيوش الأميركية ليست على السمع بعد الآن، والجنرال ماكفورك يترك مهامه، تدبّروا أموركم، تماماً كالمجيب الآلي، الخط غير موضوع في الخدمة، راجع الاستعلامات، أليس هذا هو حال حلفاء واشنطن الآن؟

– ماذا سيفعل قادة الجماعات الكردية الذين طالما خاطبناهم بالدعوة للرهان على وطنيتهم السورية، وليس على مستجدّ خارجي قابل للزوال وحاضر للمتاجرة؟ وماذا سيفعل الأتراك الذين راهنوا على الإفادة المتبادلة بينهم وبين الأميركيين من التذرع بعضاً ببعض؟ وماذا سيفعل الإسرائيليون الذين ظنوا انهم أقنعوا واشنطن بصورة نهائية بشراكة في المصير في مستقبل سورية؟ وماذا سيفعل العرب الذين ربطوا عداءهم لسورية وإيران وقوى المقاومة بوهم نيات حربية أميركية؟

– وحدهم في سورية وروسيا وإيران وقوى المقاومة يعرفون ما سيفعلون، فالصورة واضحة، لا انتقام، لكن لا نسيان، لا جوائز ترضية لأحد، والتسامح مشروط بالمراجعة المعلنة، والتراجع العملي.

– الذين كانوا يجادلوننا بأن لا انسحاب أميركي، سيجادلون اليوم بالقول إن الانسحاب مؤامرة، فلا تصغوا إليهم، فهم في كل مرة يسيئون التقدير ويجلسون بيننا للتحدث بلغة المصلحة عن سورية والمقاومة، ولكن بسبب طبيعة مهمتهم أو ضعف بصيرتهم، تراهم ينصرفون لتدمير المعنويات وتنغيص كل نصر.

