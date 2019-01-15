Trump-Netanyahu- Ibn Salman Summit قمة ترامب نتنياهو وإبن سلمان؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

يناير 15, 2019

Written by Nasser Kandil,

When the source of news is a site that is known of its professional credibility as “Middle East Eye” and when the same news has been published by the Zionist Ma’ariv newspaper, then it is no longer a rumor. At the worst situations it is a deliberate leakage in order to know the reactions, it is carried out by a balanced party that has the ability to access to these influential sites, and what it asks for publishing is taken seriously. The issue is that the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has shown his willingness to meet the US President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of the occupation entity Benjamin Netanyahu under the title of discussing the challenges in the region.

The assumptions posed by the news varied between two issues; the first one is Will Bin Salman dare to declare his consent of considering Jerusalem a capital of Israel and a title of the deal of century, and upon that he will call the Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic leaderships to deal with this matter as a Saudi position? The second issue is Will Trump and Netanyahu dare to hold a meeting with Mohammed Bin Salman without this condition, in the light of the charges which he was accused of, and will this meeting be available in the light of the difficult circumstances faced by Trump and Netanyahu in the American and Israeli political institutions?

The most important question stems from the assumption if Mohamed Bin Salman is ready to declare publicly that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and if Trump and Netanyahu accept to meet him to get this precious prize which was worth a lot in the past, what will be the effect of this declaration, and will he succeed to infiltrate the Palestinian street in order to get advocates of the Saudi position, those who will constitute an important Palestinian group that allows launching a practical track in favor of a Palestinian – Israeli settlement that based on the conditions of the Israeli security?

Absolutely the answer is negative, this is what the Israeli journalists and analysts say. The Palestinians have chosen their way clearly from Gaza to Jerusalem to the West Bank to the occupied territories in 48. Saudi Arabia has lost its Palestinian influence; In other words, the fate of any Palestinian leadership that responds to the Saudi demand would be the isolation unless it is not the killing. Therefore, the announcement of Bin Salman who is no longer has any influence on the Palestinians will turn into a media gain to Trump and Netanyahu even if this announcement has public political procedures between Israel and Saudi Arabia, and even if these relations are important to Israel, and dangerous on Arabs and Islam, they will remain fruitless unable to launch an Arab- Islamic track as the bet on the deal of the century. Furthermore, the outcome of these procedures will depend on Bin Salman’s ability to stay in power, and maybe this will be one of the factors that will contribute in his fall, because there is a big difference between leading a path that is accepted by the Palestinians and an understanding between Saudi Arabia and Israel without resolving the Palestinian cause in the light of Bin Salman’s faltering position towards the American political inner life and what is going on in the West towards his criminalization and prosecution.

Trump and Netanyahu will be as a temporary lifeline to Bin Salman if they accepted to hold the summit, but this meeting will be as a gallows to Trump, so it seems likely that Trump will suggest a bilateral summit that brings Bin Salam and Netanyahu together which he only supports and maybe he will receive them together later. At the very difficult situation lived by Netanyahu and Bin Salman, they will ask each other what justifies the meeting during his miserable internal situation, knowing that what each one will offer will increase his bad situation since they all smuggled in mud where the more they dig the more they will drown.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

ديسمبر 15, 2018

– عندما يكون مصدر الخبر موقعاً معروفاً بالاتزان المهني كـ «الميدل إيست آي»، وعندما تنشر الخبر نفسه صحيفة معاريف الصهيونية، لا يعود الأمر مجرد شائعة، وهو في أسوأ الأحوال تسريب مدروس لاستكشاف ردود الفعل وجس النبض تقف وراءه جهة وازنة تملك قدرة الوصول إلى هذين الموقعين الإعلاميين المؤثرين، ويؤخذ ما تطلب نشره بجدية. والخبر هو أن ولي العهد السعودي محمد بن سلمان أبدى الاستعداد للقاء قمة يضمّه مع الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب ورئيس حكومة الاحتلال بنيامين نتنياهو، تحت عنوان مناقشة تحديات الوضع في المنطقة.

– الفرضيات التي طرحها الخبر تراوحت بين محورين، الأول هل سيجرؤ إبن سلمان إذا تم اللقاء أن يعلن موافقته على اعتبار القدس عاصمة لإسرائيل كعنوان لصفقة القرن ويدعو القيادات الفلسطينية والعربية والإسلامية إلى التعامل مع هذا الأمر كموقف سعودي. والثاني هو هل سيجرؤ ترامب ونتنياهو على عقد اللقاء مع محمد بن سلمان بدون هذا الشرط في ظل ما يلاحقه من اتهامات وما يجعل اللقاء به مخاطرة غير محسوبة في ظل الظروف الصعبة التي يواجهها كل من ترامب ونتنياهو في المؤسسات السياسية الأميركية والإسرائيلية؟

– السؤال الأهم يبدأ من فرضية أن يكون محمد بن سلمان مستعداً للمناداة علناً بالقدس عاصمة لـ»إسرائيل» وأن يرتضي ترامب ونتنياهو ملاقاته للحصول على هذه الجائزة الثمينة التي كانت تستحقّ في الماضي بذل الغالي والنفيس لأجل الحصول عليها. فماذا سيكون تأثير هذا الإعلان؟ هل سينجح في شق الساحة الفلسطينية لصالح بروز مؤيدين للموقف السعودي يشكلون وزناً فلسطينياً يتيح إطلاق مسار عملي لصالح تسوية فلسطينية إسرائيلية ترتكز على شروط الأمن الإسرائيلي؟

– الجواب سلبي بالمطلق على هذا السؤال، وهذا ما يقوله الإسرائيليون، إعلاميين ومحللين، وقد اختار الفلسطينيون طريقهم بوضوح، من غزة إلى القدس إلى الضفة إلى الأراضي المحتلة عام 48، والسعودية فقدت بريق تأثيرها الفلسطيني، وسيكون مصير أي قيادة فلسطينية تدعو للسير في الركب السعودي بعد مثل هذا الإعلان هو العزل ما لم يكن القتل، وبالتالي سيتحول إعلان إبن سلمان العاجز عن التأثير فلسطينياً إلى مجرد مكسب إعلامي لترامب ونتنياهو، وإن ترتبت عليه إجراءات سياسية علنية بين «إسرائيل» والسعودية، فهي على أهميتها لـ»إسرائيل» وخطورتها عربياً وإسلامياً، ستبقى علاقات ثنائية عاجزة عن إطلاق مسار عربي إسلامي كما كان الرهان الأصلي على صفقة القرن، وسيصير نتاج هذه الإجراءات مرهوناً بقدرة محمد بن سلمان على البقاء في الحكم، وربما يكون ذلك أحد عوامل تسريع سقوطه، لأن الفرق كبير بين قيادة مسار يرتضي الفلسطينيون السير به وبين الخروج إلى تفاهم ثنائي إسرائيلي سعودي دون حل القضية الفلسطينية، في ظل وضع مترنح لإبن سلمان أمام ما تشهده الحياة السياسية الأميركية الداخلية، وما يجري في الغرب عموماً باتجاه تجريمه وملاحقته.

– ترامب ونتنياهو سيبدوان مجرد حبل نجاة مؤقت لصالح إبن سلمان إن قبلا القمة، لكنه سيكون حبل مشنقة خصوصاً لترامب، لذلك يبدو مرجحاً أن يقترح ترامب عقد قمة ثنائية تضم محمد بن سلمان ونتنياهو يكتفي بإعلان تأييدها، وربما يستقبلهما معاً لاحقاً، وفي وضع صعب يعيشه كل من نتنياهو وإبن سلمان، سيطلب كل منهما من الآخر ما يبرر اللقاء في وضعه الداخلي السيئ، وكل ما يقدّمه واحد منهما للآخر سيزيد وضعه صعوبة، فهم جميعاً دخلوا حفرة الوحل، وكلما حفروا أكثر غرقوا أكثر.

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: ABBAS, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Deal of the Century, Deep State, Gaza, Great Return March, Intifada, MBS, Nasser Kandil, Netanyahu, Palestinian Resistance, Ramallah Traitors, Saudia, Trump, USA |