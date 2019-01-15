What if the Arab Summit in Beirut has been held without Syria? ماذا لو عُقدت القمة العربية في بيروت دون سورية؟

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Written by Nasser Kandil,

The question that must preoccupy all the Lebanese officials is what if the Arab Summit in Beirut has been held without Syria rather than the search for answers to questions such as the magnitude of the consent to invite Syria or to postpone the summit if the invitation was disabled. Those do not pay attention to the fact that if Syria was invited to participate, it may attend but not at a presidential level but only to meet a warm Lebanese desire that finds in the presence of the Syrian President a Lebanese gain offered by Syria rather than a Lebanese sacrifice for the sake of Syria. Now everything is clear, only stupid cannot pay attention that the time for Syria’s invitation to attend another Arab summit is not more than a few weeks. Therefore, it is not Syria’s opportunity to make use of any summit in Beirut to reconcile with the Arab rulers since it is not something that upsets Syria and its leadership, but to meet the calls to return needs too much thinking. It is something different from the return of the diplomatic relations between Syria and any concerned countries. Furthermore, there are fundamental questions about the future of the Arab League after the past years.

It is an additive value for any summit to be attended by Syria, Syria which emerged victorious from a fierce war in which more than half of the world and more than half of the region participated in. it is an additive exceptional value for Lebanon to succeed in making the summit which it hosts an opportunity for Syria’s presence, since the consequences of holding a summit without Syria in such Arab atmosphere will mean that Lebanon will be under the effect of hostile political considerations that prevent making any effort for getting the Arab consent for the return of Syria, and will mean formal Lebanese abandonment of the new status of Syria on one hand, and an abandonment of the Lebanese interests in the relation with Syria on the other hand, although they are mutual interests but for Lebanon more, whether in the Lebanese willingness to be a partner in the reconstruction of Syria or the status of Syria for Lebanon as an economic passage or a linkage to the region markets in addition to the Lebanese need to coordinate with Syria in the issue of the displaced, despite the fact that Syria has Jordanian proposals to play an open platform to the outside for reconstruction and Turkish efforts. Both have interests in the issue of the displaced to end the pressures resulted from the displaced on their economy.

In addition to the interests, there are considerations that are related to the Lebanese National Reconciliation which was represented in the Taif Accord, where the distinctive relations with Syria are the essence of its Arab identity, while the delay in dealing with Syria from the opportunity of the Arab League will mean exposing the Taif Accord to a serious danger whether in the other items of the Syrian-Lebanese relationships or the Lebanese- Lebanese relationships, because no one considers the Taif Accord a sacred agreement but its fall without a consensual alternative will mean unpredictable danger.

There is no debate in the ability of Lebanon to invite Syria, but the question is whether Lebanon is serious in turning the summit into an opportunity to invite Syria. Did the Lebanese make efforts in such issue in the Arab world, as resolving the internal dispute since it is a higher interest of the country and an issue that is subject to the criteria of the Lebanese National Reconciliation? And who did communicate with the Arab officials to let them know that the higher interest of Lebanon is to host the first summit of reconciliation rather the last summits of boycotting, knowing that Lebanon has made the first presidential visit to the Arab axis against Syria represented by Riyadh, and its President did not made yet any visit to Syria while many Arab Presidents have preceded him. Therefore, the Arabs who boycotted Syria and want to reconcile with it have to treat it worthy and to grant it the opportunity to host the summits of reconciliation.

If the result was not positive whether after making every possible efforts or through ending the blame, the question remains what is the benefit of Lebanon to hold the summit without Syria and why its postponement is the bitterest, to be postponed after the Arab reconciliations with Syria or to be held without Syria. Lebanon has the ability to postpone the summit if it fails to provide the opportunity for the presence of Syria.

Translated by Lina Shehadeh,

– السؤال الذي يجب أن ينشغل بالبحث عن جواب عليه كل مسؤولي الدولة اللبنانية هو: ماذا لو عقدت القمة العربية في بيروت دون سورية؟ بدلاً من التلهي بالبحث عن أجوبة على أسئلة أخرى لا تقدّم ولا تؤخر، كالأسئلة الافتراضية عن مدى تمثيل المطالبات بدعوة سورية إلى القمة أو تأجيلها إذا تعذّرت الدعوة، طلباً سورياً ينقله أطراف لبنانيون، من دون أن ينتبه المتسائلون إلى أن سورية إذا تلقت الدعوة للمشاركة بالقمة قد لا تتمثل على مستوى رئاسي، إلا تلبية لرغبة لبنانية دافئة ترى في حضور الرئيس السوري إلى بيروت كسباً لبنانياً تقدمه سورية وليس تضحية لبنانية لأجل سورية. فكل شيء من حولنا واضح والأغبياء وحدهم لا ينتبهون إلى أن زمن دعوة سورية لحضور قمة عربية أخرى ليس أكثر من أسابيع. وبالتالي ليست قضية سورية توظيف مناسبة انعقاد قمة ما في بيروت لاعتبارها فرصة لكسر القطيعة بينها وبين الحكام العرب. وهي قطيعة لا تزعج سورية وقيادتها بالمعنى المصلحي والشعبي. بينما تلبية دعوات العودة تحتاج الكثير من التفكير بجدواها. وهي أمر مختلف عن عودة العلاقات الدبلوماسية كشأن ثنائي بين سورية والدولة المعنية. بينما تساؤلات جوهرية حول مستقبل الجامعة العربية وجدواها تطرح ذاتها بقوة بعد السنوات التي مضت.

– سورية التي ستحضر قمة ما وهي الخارجة منتصرة من حرب ضروس اشترك فيها عليها أكثر من نصف العالم وأكثر من نصف المنطقة. قيمة مضافة للقمة التي تحضرها. وقيمة استثنائية مضافة إلى أن ينجح لبنان بجعل القمة التي يستضيفها مناسبة لحضور سورية. والنتائج المترتبة ببساطة على انعقاد القمة بدون سورية في ظروف نضج الأجواء العربية لدعوتها سيعني وقوع لبنان تحت تأثير حسابات سياسية عدائية حالت دون بذل جهد جدي لنيل الموافقة العربية على دعوة سورية. وسيعني ذلك استهتاراً لبنانياً رسمياً بمكانة سورية الجديدة من جهة، وبأبعاد المصالح اللبنانية من العلاقة بسورية. وهي مصالح متبادلة لكن كفة لبنان فيها هي الراجحة. سواء في مجال الاستعداد اللبناني للشراكة في عملية إعادة إعمار سورية أو في ما تعنيه سورية للبنان من رئة يتنفس عبرها وحدها اقتصادياً وتربطه بأسواق المنطقة. إضافة إلى الحاجة اللبنانية للتنسيق مع سورية في ظل ضغط ملف النازحين بقوة على لبنان. بينما لدى سورية عروض أردنية في مجال لعب دور منصة مفتوحة على الخارج لإعادة الإعمار وحراك تركي، ولكليهما اهتمامات بملف النازحين ليكون صاحب الأولوية في إنهاء ضغوط قضية النازحين على اقتصاده.

– فوق لغة المصالح هناك حسابات تتصل بالوفاق الوطني اللبناني الذي يشكل اتفاق الطائف وثيقته الوحيدة. وفيه أن العلاقات المميزة مع سورية ركيزة هويته العربية. والتلكؤ في التعامل مع سورية من بوابة فرصة القمة العربية وفقاً لهذا المفهوم سيعني تعريض اتفاق الطائف نفسه للاهتزاز. سواء في ما يتصل ببنود أخرى للعلاقات اللبنانية السورية. أو العلاقات اللبنانية اللبنانية. فليس اتفاق الطائف في الأمرين لائحة طعام يختار منها كل فريق ما يناسبه. وتعريض اتفاق الطائف للاهتزاز سيعني انكشافاً لبنانياً خطيراً. لأن لا أحد يعتبر اتفاق الطائف مقدساً. لكن إسقاطه دون بديل توافقي يعني الخطر. وكل الخطر من حيث ندري أو لا ندري.

– لا نقاش في حدود قدرة لبنان على التفرّد بدعوة سورية. لكن السؤال هو هل ظهر أن لبنان جادّ في تحويل فرصة القمة مناسبة لدعوة سورية؟ وهل بذل اللبنانيون جهوداً حقيقية في هذا الاتجاه عربياً بما يستدعيه من حسم الجدل الداخلي حول الأمر باعتباره مصلحة عليا للدولة وموضوعاً خاضعاً لمعايير ووثيقة الوفاق الوطني، ومن تواصل مع المراجع العربية المقررة، ومن إبلاغ للمدعوين العرب بأن المصلحة العليا تقتضي، طالما أن العرب ذاهبون لمصالحة سورية بأن يستضيف لبنان أولى قمم المصالحة لا آخر قمم المقاطعة. وأن لبنان راعى كثيراً المحور العربي المناوئ لسورية فخصه بأول زيارة رئاسية. كانت وجهتها إلى الرياض. ولم يقم رئيسه بعد بأي زيارة إلى سورية. وقد سبقه وسيسبقه رؤساء عرب آخرون. وأن على العرب المقاطعين لسورية والذاهبين لمصالحته أن يعاملوه بما يستحق فيمنحونه فرصة استضافة قمة المصالحات.

– ما لم تكن النتيجة إيجابية لدعوة سورية، سواء كانت الجهود المبذولة قد استنفدت كل الفرص الممكنة، أم تمّت من باب رفع العتب. يبقى السؤال: ما هي فائدة لبنان من عقد القمة دون سورية؟ ولماذا لا يكون تأجيلها هو أحلى الأمرين، أن لا تعقد ويتم تأجيلها لما بعد المصالحات العربية مع سورية، أو تعقد بدون سورية. والتأجيل بيد لبنان إذا عجز عن توفير فرصة حضور سورية للقمة؟

