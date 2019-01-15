Islamic Jihad Calls on Palestinian Worshippers to Defend Al-Aqsa Mosque against Zionist Assaults on Sanctities

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 14, 2019

The Palestinian resistance movement of Islamic Jihad considered that the Zionist attacks on the worshipers and guards at Al-Aqsa Mosque comes in the context of the enemy’s planned assaults on the sanctities, accusing Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of utilizing those hostile actions for electoral purposes.

Islamic Jihad called on the Palestinians to intensify their presence at the squares of Al-Aqsa Mosque, considering that the entire Umma is concerned with defending the holy site.

Zionist Agriculture Minister, Uri Ariel, accompanied by Israeli Special Police and dozens of settlers, stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque on Monday morning.

The Israeli forces attacked the worshippers, besieging them inside the Mosque.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

