Syria: Kurds Reject Turkish ‘Safe Zone’ Agreed With Trump

Senior political Kurdish leader Aldar Khalil said Syrian Kurds rejected the US-proposed “security zone” under Turkey’s control in northern Syria, AFP reported.

Khalil said that the Kurds would only accept the deployment of UN forces along the separation line between Kurdish fighters and Turkish troops to prevent an offensive.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he and his American counterpart Donald Trump reached a “historic understanding” on Syria in their latest phone call.

“Other choices are unacceptable as they infringe on the sovereignty of Syria and the sovereignty of our autonomous region”, the Kurdish official added.

Following a phone conversation with Trump, Erdogan announced Tuesday that Ankara would create a 32-kilometre safe zone in northern Syria.

Erdogan’s spokesperson later elaborated that the security zone would be controlled by Ankara.

