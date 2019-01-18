IRGC Cmdr.: Iran Will Keep Military Forces in Syria, Despite «Israel» Threats

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that they will retain their military presence in Syria, defying Israeli threats that they might be targeted if they do not leave the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will keep its military advisors, revolutionary forces and its weapons in Syria,” the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.

In a related context, Jafari warned the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of playing with the lion’s tail.

“Fear the day when Iranian precision missiles hit you and take revenge of all the blood of oppressed Muslims which you have shed,” Jafari said on Wednesday.

The remarks came after Netanyahu said Tuesday that “Israel” will continue conducting airstrikes in Syria targeting what is claimed to be Iranian units. He also urged Iran to “get out of there fast”.

Describing Netanyahu’s threat as ‘ridiculous’, Jafari stressed that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will keep in Syria all the military and revolutionary advisers, and equipment and weapons which aim to train and empower Islamic Resistance forces and support oppressed people of the country.”

“Be sure that we do not take into account your ridiculous threats. You know that if we have chosen to wait against your hostile measures, some considerations lies behind it.”

Referring to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi who has said that Iran does not have any military force in Syria, IRGC chief noted Ghasemi’s remarks means that Iran does not have a military unit in Syria.

“Israeli” regime is well aware of Iranian military forces power and hence fears the presence of even one Iranian in Syria, he added.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

