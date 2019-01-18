Posted on by martyrashrakat

US President Donald Trump reportedly ordered his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about his plans for a Trump Tower in Moscow.

According to the explosive report, law enforcement officials said Trump instructed Cohen to claim negotiations over the Russian project ended months earlier than they actually did.

The officials said Cohen confirmed to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team – which is investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia – that Trump instructed the attorney to lie to the senate and house intelligence committees.

It prompted immediate calls for the president to resign or face impeachment if the allegations, first reported by BuzzFeed News, were confirmed by Mueller’s office.

“If Mueller does have multiple sources confirming Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress, then we need to know this ASAP,” Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator, said on Twitter.

“Mueller shouldn’t end his inquiry, but it’s about time for him to show Congress his cards before it’s too late for us to act.”

Commenting on the news, Joaquin Castro, a Democratic congressman for Texas, said Trump “must resign or be impeached” if the report was confirmed.

Mueller reportedly learned about Trump’s instruction to Cohen through interviews with multiple Trump Organization witnesses, as well as internal emails, text messages and other documents.

Cohen later acknowledged the order during interviews with the special counsel, the report said.

If confirmed, the revelation would be the first known incident on Trump explicitly and illegally directing someone to lie about their interactions with Russia.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

