The beauty and the beast – Gilad Atzmon vs. Rachel Riley

Posted on by samivesusu

January 16, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

In recent weeks Rachel Riley, a British TV celebrity, has tossed the Antisemitic slur in the direction of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Noam Chomsky, Ken Loach, Aaron Bastani, yours truly and others. In her first extended Ch 4 interview it became clear that Riley isn’t exactly an astute political philosopher. You can watch the entire Ch 4 interview here.

My battle for truth and freedom involves some expensive legal services. I hope that you will consider committing to a monthly donation in whatever amount you can give. Regular contributions will enable me to avoid being pushed against a wall and to stay on top of the endless harassment by Zionist operators attempting to silence me.

ATB

Gilad

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: anti-semitism, British Jews, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Jeremy Corbyn, jewish identity, Jewish Power, Labour Party, The Wandering Who | Tagged: Anti-Semitism Card, Chomsky |