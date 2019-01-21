Israeli Aggression on Syria Part of Attempts to Prolong Crisis: Foreign Ministry

Posted on by martyrashrakat

The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Monday that the Israeli aggression carried out at dawn on Damascus and its Countryside is an attempt to prolong the crisis in Syria and the terrorist war on it.

In two identical letters sent to the UN Secretary General and Head of the Security Council, the Ministry said this aggression attempts to raise the morale of the remaining terrorist hotbeds that are subservient to the Israeli occupation, in addition to being an attempt by the occupation authorities to avoid their escalating internal problems.

“Syria affirms that Israel’s persistence in its dangerous aggressive behavior wouldn’t be possible without the unlimited support of the US administration and the immunity provided to it by the US and other Security Council member states,” the letter stated.

The Ministry reiterated calls for the Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities as per the UN Charter and take immediate and decisive steps to prevent Israeli attacks from reoccurring, to force Israel to respect resolutions on disengagement, and to hold it accountable for its crimes against the Syrian and Palestinian peoples.

Syrian air defenses have confronted an “Israeli” attack targeted the Syrian territories and prevented it from achieving its objectives.

A military source told SANA that at 01:10 o’clock on Monday, January 21, 2019, the “Israeli” enemy launched land and air strikes and through successive waves of guided missiles.

The source added that immediately our air defenses dealt with the situation and intercepted the hostile missiles, downing most of them before reaching their targets as they continue their heroic response to the aggression.

Earlier, SANA reporter said that the “Israeli” aggression was carried out from above the Lebanese territory, the Galilee and Lake Tiberias, using various types of weapons.

The reporter added that the Syrian air defenses downed dozens of hostile targets fired by the “Israeli” enemy towards Syrian territory.

On Sunday morning, Syrian air defenses, a military source said, confronted an “Israeli” aerial attack targeted the southern region and prevented it from achieving any of its objectives.

