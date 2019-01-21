Israeli Enemy Goes Ahead with Arrest Campaign in Occupied West Bank

January 21, 2019

Israeli occupation forces went ahead on Monday with arrest campaign against Palestinians in various regions across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian sources said the number of Palestinians arrested by IOF at dawn on Monday reached 21.

In Nablus, IOF confiscated the vehicle of the prisoner Ameer Eshteya after arresting his wife, the sources said.

Elsewhere in eastern Nablus confrontations erupted after hundreds of Israeli settlers raided Joseph’s Tomb, the sources said, adding that several injuries occurred during the clashes and that journalists were also detained, according to the sources.

The sources added that IOF stormed Jayyous village in eastern Qalqilya, and distributed warning leaflets to frighten peaceful civilians.

Citing the local sources, Maan news agency mentioned the arrested Palestinians: Lawyer Aman Mansour and wife of Ameer Eshteya from Nablus; Former prisoner Shaher Issa Takateka, Ahmad Khaled Takateka, Eyad and Ahmad Takateka in Beit Fajjar in Bethlehem; Mohammad Audi from Abu Shukheidim in Northern Ramallah; Ibrahim Ayoub Maarouf from Deir Abu Mash’al in Eastern Ramallah; Mo’tasem Omar Abou Alya, Assem Ahmad Abou Alya, Mahmoud Abdallah El-hajj Mohammad, and Ahmad Abdullah Abou Alya in Al-Mughayyir in Western Ramallah.

Source: Agencies

