The Labour Party Now Admits that I am not ‘an antisemite’

January 22, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

By Gilad Atzmon

This is how I interpret the email I just received from the Party ‘s general secretary: Jennie Formby.

On 24 December 2018 I sent an email to the Labour party’s leaders, Jennie Formby, Ian Lavery and Jeremy Corbyn and asked them to clarify their position after several media sources, including the BBC and The Guardian newspaper, quoted an anonymous “spokesman” from the Labour party who described me as “a vile antisemite.”

Not a single British press outlet named the party’s alleged ‘spokesman,’ so I decided to ask the leaders to clarify their Party’s position. I wanted to know whether the ‘spokesman’ was expressing the views of the Party. I wondered whether it was a matter of policy for the Party to target, harass and slander private citizens. I asked the Party leaders to explain how they could label me a “vile antisemite” or a promoter of ‘hate speech’ when I have never uttered, been charged with or even questioned about any hate (or other) crime ever.

In her answer General Secretary Formby, wrote,

“If you consider that any organisation has published defamatory material about you, then you must take the matter up with them.”

I interpret Ms Formby’s words to mean that the Labour Party has no responsibility for the slander tossed in my direction by an anonymous ‘Party’ spokesman.’ It is worth noticing that unlike the hundreds of Labour members who were suspended from and/or expelled by the Party and then ignored by their compromised Party’s leadership, I was lucky enough to get a reply from the top lady. The moral is simple: If you support Palestine as well as Corbyn yet want to be treated as a human being by Labour leaders, you would be better off ditching the party and becoming an ordinary citizen like me.

