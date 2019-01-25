Dozens of Saudi-led Mercenaries Killed in Najran: Yemeni Media

Yemeni media reported that the army and popular committees launched Friday a large scale attack on the sites and the gatherings of the Saudi-led mercenaries in Najran, killing or injuring scores of them and seizing many of their vehicles and much of their munitions.
Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.
The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.
Source: Yemeni media
