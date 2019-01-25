“Israeli” Authorities Submit to Palestinian Prisoners’ Demands to Cancel New Sanctions

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Palestinian Prisoners’ leadership announced that “understandings were reached with the ‘Israeli’ prison administration, ending the tension in all prisons.”

The leadership said “the understandings include preserving the dignity, rights and benefits of the prisoners in Ofer Military Prison.”

Ofer, which includes 1,200 prisoners, including about 100 children, has been subjected to a series of incursions since January 20 by four “Israeli” repression units.

As a result of these attacks, some 100 prisoners were injured, most of whom suffered fractures and wounds due to severe beatings.

Source: U-News, Edited by website team

More than 1,200 Palestinian detainees in Zionist Ofer Prison yesterday launched an open-ended hunger strike, in protest against the occupation’s continuous violations against them.

In further details, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club [PPC] said that about 150 Palestinian prisoners were wounded when the “Israeli” Special Military Police stormed Ofer on Monday morning.

According to the PPC, six prisoners suffered from fractures, 40 were wounded in their heads and had stitches and the others suffered injuries as a result of the use of rubber bullets and tear gas.

In response to the violent Zionist crackdown, prisoners refused to eat and rejected offers by the prison administration to meet with detainee representatives unless all factions were represented in the meeting.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

