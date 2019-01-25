Sayyed Houthi: Aggression Powers Have Been Exhausted

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 25, 2019

Leader of Ansarallah revolutionary movement, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, stressed that Yemeni army and Popular Committees’ capabilities have been upgraded on all levels, noting that the Saudi-led aggression powers have been exhausted after failures and huge losses inflicted upon their forces in the Arab impoverished country.

“Yemeni’s military capabilities are on track of continuous development and upgrade on all levels: land, sea and air,” Sayyed Houthi said in an address on Yemen’s Martyr Anniversary on Thursday.

“The enemy is exerting all efforts and suffers frustration since he failed to invade our country.”

“Our affiliation to Islam prompts us to continue our steadfastness until the aggression stops,” Sayyed Houthi said stressing that the enemy has been “exhausted as he was inflicted huge losses.”

Ansarullah leader also pointed to the reputation of the Saudi regime as the “worst one in the world”, stressing that this regime has been exposed over crimes committed in Yemen.

Despite the fact that the Saudi-led coalition escalated aggression against Yemen on military, economic and humanitarian levels, the enemy failed to break the will of the Yemeni people, Sayyed Houthi affirmed.

Source: Al-Massirah (translated by Al-Manar English Website)

