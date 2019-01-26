Imperial America: Humanity’s Scourge-Latest Target Venezuela

Posted on by michaellee2009

Imperial America: Humanity’s Scourge

by Stephen Lendman (stephenlendman.org – Home – Stephen Lendman)

Washington’s criminal class is bipartisan, at war on humanity at home and abroad for world dominance, targeting all sovereign independent governments for regime change – Venezuela in its crosshairs for the last 20 years.

A slow-motion US coup against its democratically elected leadership accelerated with the recognition of a designated puppet as illegitimate president, wanting fascist tyranny replacing governance of, by, and for everyone equitably if the Trump regime’s plan sticks.

On Wednesday, maestro of regime change in Venezuela Mike Pompeo, defiantly said the US “stands with (illegitimate puppet) interim president Juan Guaido” – a designated stooge, a figure representing US imperial interests in Venezuela.

According to Pompeo, the Trump regime “will take appropriate actions to hold accountable anyone who endangers the safety and security of our mission and its personnel.”

He barely stopped short of declaring war on Venezuela, belligerent intervention surely drafted, readied to be implemented on command if things go this far.

US-appointed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres operates as an imperial tool, flagrantly violating UN Charter principles and other international law, opposing what demands support, backing what demands condemnation.

He failed to denounce Washington’s coup attempt in Venezuela, a statement on what’s going on through his spokesman, saying:

He’s “concerned (sic) over reports of casualties in the context of demonstrations and unrest in Venezuela and calls for a transparent and independent investigation of these incidents,” adding:

He “urge(d) all actors to lower tensions and pursue every effort to prevent violence and avoid any escalation. What we hope is that dialogue can be possible, and that we avoid an escalation that could lead to the kind of conflict that would be a total disaster for Venezuela.”

He was silent on the Trump regime’s flagrantly unlawful actions against Venezuelan sovereignty and Nicolas Maduro’s legitimacy as president – the latest betrayal of his mandate as UN secretary general, time and again disgracing the office he holds.

According to Russia’s envoy to Venezuela Vladimir Zaemsky, self-proclaimed interim Venezuelan (US designated puppet) president Juan Guaido was under severe pressure both on 5 January, when he was elected (National Assembly) head, and on 10 January, when Nicolas Maduro” was inaugurated. “He was forced to take this step…reluctant to do it, but…was…overpowered” by US dark forces to act.

Everything disruptive in Venezuela since Hugo Chavez’s election and inauguration two decades ago, including current anti-Maduro street protests, was planned and orchestrated by Washington – a longstanding plot to transform the country into another US vassal state.

On Thursday, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza denounced the US coup attempt, saying “(i)t is striking to say that the US government is not behind the coup attempt in Venezuela.”

“It is AHEAD of it, on the vanguard, without any masks, or pretense. In Washington, they openly designed and executed the plan, giving orders to their governments and satellite actors around the world” to back the coup.

“As the saying goes, you need to know who is the master of the circus. President Maduro yesterday broke off relations with the owner of the circus, with the United States. Satellite governments, submissive governments, are following the instructions of the master.”

Many Latin and Central American regimes, along with others in Britain, France, Germany and elsewhere, saluted and followed orders – like they always do, subordinating their sovereignty to the US, operating like colonies, supporting imperial lawlessness over the rule of law.

On Thursday, Maduro formally severed diplomatic ties with the US, ordering closure of Venezuela’s embassy and consulates in the country, its personnel recalled home.

He denounced the Trump regime’s actions as “a great provocation,” adding “(t)here’s no doubt in the world that it’s…Trump who wants to impose a de facto, unconstitutional government.”

“It’s a coup in Venezuela against the people and democracy” – orchestrated by Pompeo, likely together with John Bolton, admitting the Trump regime’s goal is for Big Oil to control the country’s oil reserves, the world’s largest, adding:

He, Pompeo, and other regime hardliners are focused on “disconnecting” the legitimate Maduro government “from the source of its revenues” – mainly oil, wanting US designated puppet Guaido controlling them, adding:

“We’re working really around the clock to do what we can to strengthen the” illegitimate regime.

In response to Maduro giving US officials in Venezuela 72 hours to leave the country, after severing diplomatic relations with Washington, Pompeo said they’ll stay, falsely claiming Maduro has no “legal authority to break diplomatic relations with the United States or to declare our diplomats persona non grata.”

At the same time, the State Department ordered non-essential diplomats and staff in Caracas to return home, the facility to remain open.

The Trump regime’s coup attempt this week was planned long ago. How far US dark forces intend going remains to be seen.

Maduro has majority popular support, based on his overwhelming electoral triumph, along with backing from the country’s military.

As Venezuela’s legitimate president, his best strategy may be to encourage millions of supporters to take to the streets against US imperial designs on the country.

That’s how Bush/Cheney’s April 2002 coup attempt was defeated in 48 hours – popular will triumphing, supported by Venezuela’s military.

A “Day of National Dignity” earlier commemorated the triumph of the human spirit in Venezuela over US imperial aims to control the country.

It’s needed again now to challenge the Trump regime’s designs on its sovereignty, resources and people – a popular uprising against imperial America, against its dirty hands, supporting the preservation of Bolivarian social democracy. It’s too important for Venezuelans to lose.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

