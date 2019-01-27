Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Doesn’t Need Tunnels to Invade Galilee!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

January 27, 2019

Marwa Haidar and Sara Taha Moughnieh

Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah made fun on Saturday of the Israeli claims regarding the so-called “Northern Shield” operation on the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories.

In a long-awaited interview on Al-Mayadeen, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah is not in need of tunnels to invade Galilee, noting that the Israelis will never know from where Hezbollah fighters will get into Galilee.

His eminence told Al-Mayadeen’s Ghassan Bin Jiddo that the Israeli border operation proved the Zionist intelligence failure, noting that the occupation army was late in discovering the tunnels.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah S.G. reiterated threats against any Israeli miscalculation in Lebanon, stressing that the Israeli enemy will pay high price in case of aggression Lebanon.

Sayyed Nasrallah also affirmed that the resistance is capable of hitting targets across the Palestinian occupied territories with precision missiles.

His eminence said that Syria is now at its best, pointing out that the crisis now is in Idlib.

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah voiced Hezbollah’s readiness to discuss Lebanon’s defense strategy without preconditions.

Rumors on Sayyed Nasrallah’s Health

Asked about the cause behind his two-month media absence, Sayyed Nasrallah dismissed allegations regarding his health situation, stressing that he is fine and did not suffer deterioration in his health condition.

“My media absence has no relation with my health condition. All rumors about my health are baseless lies,” Sayyed Nasrallah told Ghassan Bin Jiddo.

“Thank God I don’t suffer any health problem. It’s funny to hear that some news websites are talking about my death.”

Explaining further about his media absence, Sayyed Nasrallah said that he usually delivers speeches during specific occasions, noting that between November 10 (his last appearance) and today there have been no occasions to talk except for the so-called “Northern Shield” operation.

Hezbollah Tunnels

Talking more about the Hezbollah’s silence on the Israeli border operation, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the resistance preferred to stay away from the Israeli media campaign over the issue.

“(Ghadi) Eizenkot announced that the operation was over, but the operation has not been finalized yet. Weeks earlier, rumors emerged on my health condition. Following consultation, we have estimated that the Israeli enemy through such rumors was trying to arouse us in a bid to talk about the operation at a time set by him.”

Sayyed Nasrallah noted meanwhile, that he is not obliged to talk everything about the issue, or whether Hezbollah was the party responsible for digging the tunnels.

“In this issue Hezbollah prefers the constructive obscurity policy,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

His eminence confirmed that there have been tunnels at the border between Lebanon and the occupied territories, noting that he was not surprised that the Israeli enemy has discovered the tunnels.

“I wasn’t surprised that the Israelis discovered the tunnels, but surprised because it took Israeli so long to discover them.”

Hezbollah S.G. then revealed that one of the discovered tunnels was dug 14 years ago.

“One of these tunnels was set up in the Palestinian occupied territories before 2006 July war, and all the Israeli technics did not discover it.”

Quoting the Israeli defense minister as saying that the Zionist entity discovered the tunneks two years ago and that Tel Aviv was lying on the Israeli people, Sayyed Nasralla asked the Israeli settlers: “Do you think that (Israeli Premier, Benjamin) Netanyahu is lying on you regarding the tunnels issue?”

“Netanyahu earlier hold a press conference and said that one of the tunnels’ goals is to prepare for the Galilee operation by Hezbollah. Actully Netanyahu has served us since his remarks caused fear among Israeli people.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that Israeli measures along the border with Lebanon represent the Zionist entity’s fear of the Galilee operation.

“Since the start of the ‘Northern Shield’ operation whenever Israelis hear the sound of a hammer they directly inform the Israeli army about it, and for that we kept silent recently.”

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile, dismissed Netanyahu and Eizenkot remarks that the Zionist entity has discovered all Hezbollah tunnels at the border with Lebanon.

“Netanyahu and Eizenkot fooled the Israelis about accomplishing the mission of discovering tunnels. I laughed when I heard Netanyahu announcing the end of the ‘Northern Shield’. How can they discover all the tunnels?”

“Hezbollah doesn’t need tunnels to invade Galilee. When we will decide that we will get into Galilee, Israelis will never know from where we will enter the occupied territories.”

“Israel to Regret Aggression”

Tackling Israeli threats, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed it is the resistance’s right to resort to all sources of power.

“It’s our right to take all required measures in order to defend our country,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, revealing that Hezbollah is capable of invading Galilee in any future war.

“Following Syria war it has been easier for Hezbollah to get into Galilee, we have find solutions to deal with the Israelis walls.”

Hezbollah S.G. affirmed that the Israeli enemy will regret any miscalculation regarding any future war with Lebanon, noting that the price of Israeli aggression against Lebanon will be high.

“We will deal with any Israeli operation to hit targets in Lebanon as an attempt to change rules of engagements. And we will deal with any large-scale operation as a declaration of war against Lebanon.”

His eminence pointed out that Netanyahu has no problem to favor his impunity at the expenses of the Israelis’ security in the occupied territories’ north.

He noted that the Israeli “Northern Shield” operation didn’t need that propaganda, and it won’t affect Hezbollah’s Galilee operation.

Talking more about the coming war with the Zionist entity, the resistance leader said that the battlefield of such war will be entire Palestinian territories.

Sayyed Nasrallah then addressed the Israelis as joking: “It’s in the Israelis’ favor that Hezbollah possesses precision missiles so that only military targets will be hit and not civilians.”

His eminence said that Hezbollah has enough number of precision missiles and is capable of hitting any target across the Zionist entity in the future war.

“Syria at Its Best”

Turning into Syria, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Syria today is at its best comparing to the situation in 2011, but we can’t talk about an inclusive solution to the crisis.”

“The deadlock in Syria today is in east Euphrates River between US, Kurds and Turkey,” he said further, adding that the Syrian army can win the battle in the country’s north.

In this context Sayyed Nasrallah said that the Syrian army should be deployed east of Euphrates River, noting that contacts are taking place between the Syrian government and Kurdish militants.

Talking about Idlib, Sayyed Nasrallah said that the northern province has been controlled by Nusra Front Takfiri terrorists, stressing in this context that Turkey “should find a solution there or else leave the issue for the Syrian leadership in order to cleanse its territory from the terrorists.”

Sayyed Nasrallah then revealed that the United States told Russia that Washington is ready to fully withdraw from Syria in return of Iran’s withdrawal from the crisis-hit country, but noted that Tehran refused such demand, stressing that its presence in Syria was under the request of Damascus.

Sayyed Nasrallah considered that the US pullout from Syria is a new “Trump” strategy that reveals failure and defeat, noting that the US president’s decision scared Saudi and Emirates who considered that Turkey was the real threat not Iran.

He further pointed out that President Omar Bashir of Sudan sent a letter to Syrian President Bashar Assad, asking him to rejoin the Arab League but the latter clearly noted that Syria was pulled out of the Arab League.

“Syria did not choose to get out of it in order to return to the league on its own, so that who pulled it out is the one who should bring it back… Syria will return to the Arab world with dignity,”Sayyed Nasrallah cited President Assad as saying.

Afghanistan

On the other hand, Sayyed Nasrallah told Ghassan Bin Jiddo that the US had left Afghanistan to Taliban, and it was totally defeated there.

“Trump will not wage a war for the sake of anyone, and his country is not in that position right now.”

Hezbollah S.G. noted meanwhile that President Assad assured that he will stay loyal to everyone who stood by the side of Syria against terrorism.

Netanyahu’s Failure

As for Netanyahu, who continuously displays himself as the triumphant in several fields, Sayyed Nasrallah said that his project and wagers have failed in Syria.

“He failed to topple the regime. He failed to pull Iran out of Syria despite of all his efforts in Russia and the US. In contrast, Syria today is much stronger than before, it has an air force that is stronger than ever, and it will not abandon its national Arab responsibilities. No one knows when Syria would change its attitude toward the Israeli assaults, therefore they should be careful not to go too far with them, because the priority in the past was ending the internal Syrian battle, but now the situation is different, Syria could respond, and Israel should never underestimate the response of the resistance axis, on top of which is Damascus.”

“Deal of Century”

Concerning the “deal of the century”, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is one of its pillars, stressing that he is unable to hold this deal anymore.

“The price which Bin Salman is getting for going for this deal is staying in rule for 50 years,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

Regarding the Palestinian stance of the so-called deal, Sayyed Nasrallah assured that none of the Palestinian factions will accept this deal, indicating that Hezbollah is on good terms with all the Palestinian factions, even the Palestinian Authority. He noted that Syria’s relation with the Palestinians is good, it only has a problem with Hamas.

Bahrain and Yemen

On the Bahrain file, His eminence declared that the Bahraini opposition has requested the mediation of some Arab states like Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait to solve the crisis, but revealed that Saudi Arabia is preventing any dialogue in the Gulf island.

Regarding Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah dubbed the Yemeni steadfastness in the face of the Saudi aggression as legendary, and said that what the Yemeni people have been through should be taught.

Lebanon

On the Lebanese level, Sayyed Nasrallah considered that holding the economic summit in Beirut was a good step on the political level, and talking about Al-Quds during it was excellent.

“So were the statements about returning Syria to the Arab League, and about Imam Moussa Al-Sadr,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.

His eminence reaffirmed his strong trust and good relationship with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

Also locally, he assured that neither Hezbollah nor the Shiite groups in Lebanon aim at making changes to the Taef accord, and rumors about that only aim at raising concerns among people.

Sayyed Nasrallah meanwhile affirmed Hezbollah’s persistence on forming a government as soon as possible for the Lebanese sake, reiterating that neither Iran nor Syria had interfered in the government formation file.

As for the corruption, his eminence stressed Hezbollah’s consistency in solving the economic situation and fighting corruption, noting that “it is a long and complicated battle that requires changes in several legislations, so it is not just a matter of months for the situation to change, it requires much more time.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Axis of Resistance, Hezbollah, Iran, Nasrallah, Palestine, Russia, SAA, Saudia, UAE, USA, War on Syria, Yemen, Zionist entity |