Trump-Bashing Iraq War Architect Elliott Abrams to Lead US Regime Change in Venezuela

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Local Editor

Washington seems so dead-set on regime change in Venezuela, in which the State Department has just appointed a former diplomat with a sordid track record in Latin America and Middle East to spearhead so-called “restoring democracy” in Caracas.

In further details, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Friday the appointment of Elliott Abrams to “help the Venezuelan people fully restore democracy and prosperity to their country.”

Abrams is expected to coordinate all diplomatic efforts to replace President Nicolas Maduro with the self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido, recognized by the US, OAS and several EU members.

The appointment is an attempt by the US to introduce a direct control of Venezuela as a “future regional vassal,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Also on Friday, the US Treasury Department announced it would not be freezing all Venezuelan government assets, but instead ensure that “commercial transactions by the Venezuelan government, including those involving its state-owned enterprises and international reserves, are consistent” with Washington’s recognition of Guaido as the ‘legitimate’ president.

Source: News Agencies, Edited by website team

Related Videos

Related Posts

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Creative Chaos, Latin America, regime change, sanctions, Trump, US Lies, USA | Tagged: Maduro, Mike Pompeo, Venezuela (Syria Number2) |