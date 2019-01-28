كلام السيد نصر الله في مقابلته الأخيرة من شأنه أن يرفع أي لبس بهذا الشأن. تحذيره نتنياهو من التمادي في ما يقوم به في سوريا ودعوته إلى عدم الخطأ في التقديرات هناك، وجزمه القاطع بأن المقاومة في لبنان في حالة تربص عملاني لتدفيع تل أبيب ثمناً مؤلماً ضد أي اعتداء على الأراضي اللبنانية، هما بمثابة إعلان أولي بأن «المعركة بين الحروب» في سوريا أوشكت على نهايتها، وإعلان نهائي بأنها غير قابلة للاستنساخ في لبنان. يعني ذلك، من الناحية النظرية، أن الخيارات القائمة أمام إسرائيل تراوح بين الانكفاء المدفوع بالخشية من أكلاف المغامرة بالمضيّ قدماً في الاستراتيجية القائمة، وبين المغامرة نفسها بما تنطوي عليه من احتمالات التدحرج نحو مواجهة واسعة، كما أشار نصر الله.

يعني ما تقدم أن الفلسفة التي قامت عليها «المعركة بين الحروب» باتت في حالة تحدّ وجودي مع مقوماتها. الاستمرار طويلاً بها، أو محاولة نقلها إلى الساحة اللبنانية، لن يبعدا الحرب الكبرى، أو يخفضا خسائرها المقدرة، وحسب، بل من شأنهما أن يضعا إسرائيل على حافتها، حافة «الحرب بين المعارك»، ليس بالضرورة أن يكون ما يلي منها الحرب إسرائيليّ المبادرة، كما كانت الحال في ما سبقها.