Hezbollah Might Have More Tunnels: Chairman of Knesset’s Defense Committee

January 27, 2019

Chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Avi Dichter, warned on Sunday that Hezbollah may have additional border tunnels that Israel has yet to discover.

Responding to Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, who on Saturday dismissed Israeli claims that the Zionist entity has discovered all tunnels built by the Lebanese resistance party.

“Israel has the means to find other tunnels, just as we discovered the six tunnels thus far,” Dichter, who was former head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), told KAN News on Sunday.

“If these are just part of Hezbollah’s operation that means there is another part, and that should concern us no less.”

Meanwhile, Ditcher claimed that Sayyed Nasrallah’s long silence showed that Israeli border operation, “Norther Shield”, had been a ‘success’.

Sayyed Nasrallah appeared in a long-awaited interview on Saturday. During the interview with Al-Mayadeen channel, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that his two-month silence has provoked the Israelis, who for their part circulated rumors on his health condition in a bid to force him to speak and comment on the border operation.

“But Hezbollah knows that moving from planning to execution of an attack will invite an unprecedented response,” Dichter said.

On the other hand, Ditcher said that the Zionist entity “will not allow Hezbollah to have precision missiles.”

“When Hezbollah fires on civilian targets, when Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza fire, this is barbaric and unacceptable to the world and to us.”

Source: Israeli media

