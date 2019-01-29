israeli (apartheid state) “Soldiers” Injure Teacher, Open Fire On Farmers And Shepherds In Gaza

Soldiers Injure Teacher, Open Fire On Farmers And Shepherds In Gaza

8:32 PM

On Monday, Israeli soldiers, stationed across the perimeter fence in the eastern parts of the besieged Gaza Strip, shot and injured one teacher, and opened fire on several Palestinian farmers and shepherds.

Media sources in Gaza said a schoolteacher was injured after the soldiers, in their military bases close to the fence, fired many rounds of live ammunition at a high school, east of Beit Hanoun, in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

They added that the soldiers also fired many live rounds at farmers and shepherds in Malka area, east of Gaza city, and farmlands east of Deir al-Balah, in the central part of the coastal region.

In the occupied West Bank, the soldiers confiscated a tractor, owned by a local farmer identified as Ahmad Thiab Abu Kheizaran, in the ar-Ras al-Ahmar Bedouin community, southeast of Tubas, allegedly for “working in a military zone.”