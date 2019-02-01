32 Palestinians Wounded in Border Clashes: Gaza ministry

Thirty-two Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli occupation troops in renewed protests along the Gaza border Friday, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.
Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement they were shot during demonstrations along the border, but none were reported to be in a life threatening condition.
The Israeli army said approximately “10,000 rioters and demonstrators” gathered in different locations along the fence separating the Gaza Strip from occupied Palestinian territories.
“The rioters are rolling tires and hurling rocks at [Israeli] troops,” a spokesperson said, adding a number of explosive devices were thrown towards the state’s forces.
Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation soldiers in a northern West Bank village.
Source: Agencies
