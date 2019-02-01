32 Palestinians Wounded in Border Clashes: Gaza ministry

Posted on February 1, 2019 by martyrashrakat

Great March of Return

February 1, 2019

Thirty-two Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli occupation troops in renewed protests along the Gaza border Friday, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement they were shot during demonstrations along the border, but none were reported to be in a life threatening condition.

The Israeli army said approximately “10,000 rioters and demonstrators” gathered in different locations along the fence separating the Gaza Strip from occupied Palestinian territories.

“The rioters are rolling tires and hurling rocks at [Israeli] troops,” a spokesperson said, adding a number of explosive devices were thrown towards the state’s forces.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli occupation soldiers in a northern West Bank village.

SourceAgencies

Related Articles

Advertisements

Filed under: Great Return March, Israeli Aggression, Jewish Crimes, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu, Occupation Terrorism, Palestine, Popular Resistance, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: