HIGHLIGHTING THE PEACE DAMASCUS MISSED FOR YEARS WHEN UNDER TERRORISTS’ MORTARS

Posted on by martyrashrakat

In Gaza

As I mentioned at the beginning of this clip, when in Syria as a journalist it usually takes 3 or so days to acquire the necessary permissions to go to areas outside Damascus (or rather, areas outside of Damascus where there is a risk due to presence of terrorists, terrorists bombings, or their landmines).

During this time, instead of loitering I try to interview average Syrian civilians, sometimes artisans, and otherwise love walking alone in the meandering back lanes, absorbing the atmosphere–whether daytime or evening.

People ask me about safety: I feel completely safe walking alone in these lanes. In contrast from my first visit in 2014 to the liberation of eastern Ghouta in 2018, I did not feel safe, nor did Syrian civilians, because at any moment a terrorist-fired mortar might strike, as they did incessantly over the years.



As I noted a few weeks ago when I was here, the mood on the streets is completely difference than in previous years. Yes, people remained steadfast and defiant in the face of the terrorism, but now streets are busier than before, late into the night. That doesn’t make a good “story”, so Western media are not, to my knowledge, reporting on this. Instead, I see new stories invented to yet again attempt to demonize Syria or Russia, instead of just allowing Syrians to get back to life. It’s for the hell Syrians have endured and the silence of the media on this hell that I continue to post positive updates while in Damascus.

RELATED VIDEOS

RELATED LINKS:

The story of AFAMIA started when we purchased the factory land plot in Adra Industrial Zone in Damascus in 2010.

Despite the challenges, in 2014 the reconstruction of the brewery had set off, and by 2016 the completion of the main civil and electro-mechanical works as well as the equipment installation marked the true start of the brewery.

We use our technical skills, experience and patience to hand craft all of the natural ingredients into a premium balanced lager: Our own premium lager Afamia Beer of Syria.

Just like the Afamia columns, proud, undefeated, witnessing cities destroyed and rebuilt, we stand high reaching to the sky, we show who we are.

Not just a name full of history but also a vision for the future.

We explore the meaning of being Syrian by stepping boldly and without compromise.

As we strive to move forward, we stand out.

In our land, the oldest beer recipe is found on a cuneiform tablet in the hymn of Ninkasi. Sumerian word for beer appears in many contexts relating to medicine and myth, and Mesopotamian workers were even paid in beer.

The oldest known depiction of beer-drinking can be found in a Sumerian tablet that dates back approximately 4,000 BC. It shows people sipping beer from the same vessel through reed straws.

Inspired by this ancient art and the evolution of cuneiform writings that lasted for hundreds of years and survived till this day, our icon is our north star, commemorating our heritage with with a look into the future.

We are a part of the tribe that moves with passion and vision.

Pride can never be taken or forgotten.

Passion drives us to reach for the impossible.

Perseverance paves us a sharp way to success.

Progression is turning change into an evolution.

Purpose keeps us motivated and focused.

This is the essence that makes us OF SYRIA.

The more we’re put to the test, the tougher we get. We’re forged with sharpness and endurance like Damascus steel.

We put effort and care in every step to only deliver the best

It takes 9 steps to turn our quality ingredients into a real premium lager.

From the raw ingredients to the bottle, every step is quality checked and assured.

We put effort and care into every single one of those steps, to deliver only the best

THE BREW

We introduce the first premium quality Syrian beer

With premium ingredients from Europe, Czech and German expertise, local engineers and production, we introduce the first premium quality Syrian beer.

With passion and dedication an idea in 2010 becomes a reality in 2017.

We OF SYRIA, believe in more.

Here we celebrate all different kinds of talents and show the world what it means to be OF SYRIA

Here we reclaim optimism.

http://afamiabeer.com/?fbclid=IwAR1is6oH-NZ0-Fz-bbO8X3C66sn9-WsOQVEmt0wkQRkd7GOXNDEQayAP77k

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Al Qaeda, AngloZionist Empire, Creative Chaos, Eva Bartlett, ISIL, Moderate Terrorist, Nusra Front, regime change, Syria, Tax Dollars at Work, USA, War on Syria, Wars for Israel | Tagged: Eastern Ghouta |