Posted on by martyrashrakat

Netanyahu Demand to Delay Indictment Announcement Until after Elections Rejected

Israeli Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit formally announced on Friday that he will decide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal fate before the upcoming April 9 election.

It was the first time that Mandelblit himself confirmed it, rejecting a request by Netanyahu’s lawyers to delay the decision.

Mandelblit is expected to announce an intent to file an indictment against Netanyahu for bribery in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! Affair.

Mandelblit also rejected all implications by Netanyahu and his supporters that his decision-making process was in any way influenced by anything other than professional legal considerations.

In the middle of the process, Netanyahu and his lawyers would get a series of hearings in which they would be able to try to convince Mandelblit to close the cases, but Mandelblit is close to deadest on bringing Netanyahu to trial for bribery in Case 4000.

Source: Agencies

Related Videos

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Corruption, Israeli Aggression, Nazi Israel, Netanyahu |