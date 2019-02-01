Pakistan Has Not Only a Right But a Duty to Communicate With Kashmiri Political Leaders — Eurasia Future

Posted on February 1, 2019 by Zara Ali

India has summoned Pakistan’s ambassador, whilst New Delhi has warned that communications between Islamabad and political leaders in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) will have “implications”, after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a telephone conversation with Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the leader of Kashmir’s All Parties Hurriyat Conference. Pakistan’s government responded to India’s […] The post Pakistan Has…

via Pakistan Has Not Only a Right But a Duty to Communicate With Kashmiri Political Leaders — Eurasia Future

Advertisements

Filed under: Indian Hegemony, Pakistan | Tagged: |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: