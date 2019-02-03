US-led Coalition Warplanes Struck Syrian Army Position In Deir Ezzor

03.02.2019
In the late hours of February 2, a warplane of the US-led coalition attacked an artillery position of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the town of al-Bukamal in the southeastern Deir Ezzor countryside.
“At around 23:30 pm on Saturday 2-2-2019 the aviation of the international coalition conducted an airstrike on an artillery position of our forces operating in al-Sukkariya region to the west of Abu Kamal. As a result, an artillery piece was destroyed and two soldiers were injured,” the Syrian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in an official statement.
The US-led coalition has not commented on the incident yet. In general, the coalition releases official statements on such incidents within a 24 hours.
Last December, the Syrian MoD accused the US-led coalition of launching ground-to-ground rockets at positions of the SAA’s 21st Brigade around the area of al-Tanaf. However, the coalition claimed that the attack targeted a commander of ISIS.
The SAA’s positions in al-Bukamal are preventing the besieged ISIS fighters in the middle Euphrates River Valley from reaching the terrorist group pocket in the Homs desert.
