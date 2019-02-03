Iran Celebrates 40th Victory, Unveils the “Hoveyzeh” Long-Range Cruise Missile

Iran unveiled the Hoveyzeh long-range surface-to-surface missile amid celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.
The missile, name after a city in Khuzestan Province, was showcased at an exhibition of military achievements in Tehran on Saturday.
Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the missile, which has been designed and manufactured by experts at the ministry’s aviation industries organization, ahas a range of over 1,350 kilometers.
It needs a very short time for its preparedness, can fly at a low altitude, has high precision and accuracy and is capable of heavily destroying ground targets, he added.
“The Hoveyzeh missile is the symbol of self-belief and an important defense achievement based on today’s technological progress in the world,” Hatami said.
The missile, he noted, shows that “no obstacle can hinder the Iranian nation’s determination and will in the defense field.”
Hatami cited remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei who has said Iran “will decisively respond to any kind of threat at the same level.”
