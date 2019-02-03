Lords of the Land: Why Israel’s Victory Won’t Last

Astute News

If Benjamin Netanyahu ever needs rest and recuperation from the travails of being Israel’s longest serving prime minister, if there is a shed in which he can hide from any one ofthe five police investigations threatening him, this place of relative comfort must surely be “the pit”.

This is the name given to the bunker some floors beneath the Kirya base in Tel Aviv, which serves as the nerve centre of operations for the Israeli army. It is where prime ministers, defence ministers, the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet regularly descend when a military operation is afoot.

And it is from here that Netanyahu can survey his life’s work: Israel’s absolute and unchallenged control of all it surveys.

Lords of the land

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) can mount repeated attacks on Iranian targets in Syria, without having the population of Israel scurrying for the air…