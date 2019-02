Posted on by michaellee2009

GMB IHRA ban – Rabbi Cohen speaks out

Anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism!

Campaigner Pete Gregson is fundraising for legal costs in the battle to defeat IHRA definition at http://www.tinyurl/legalihra – this film shows the Rabbi’s defence of Gregson at his GMB hearing. The film has Spanish subtitles and includes the TUC Sewage Sunday event

