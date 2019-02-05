Revolutionary Iran: Sources and Wealth

Posted on February 5, 2019 by martyrashrakat

By Staff

Marking the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, below is a set of the ranks the Islamic Republic has gained globally on both levels of resources and wealth.

Related Videos

Related Afrticles

Advertisements

Filed under: Iran, regime change, sanctions, Uncategorized, War on Iran | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: