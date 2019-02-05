Shutdown on Modi’s visit to IOK eye-opener for India: JRL

Posted on by Zara Ali

Pakistan’s continued support to Kashmir cause hailed

Srinagar, February 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership has said that the exemplary shutdown observed on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory, yesterday, should serve as an eye-opener for the Indian rulers that the Kashmiris reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that claiming a visit conducted under the military siege and shadow of gun as successful was ridiculous. The resistance leaders said India’s national festivals and visits of high-profile dignitaries always bring more miseries and hardships for the people of occupied Kashmir. They said that the Kashmiris were engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their right to self-determination and would take the ongoing movement to its logical conclusion.

Senior APHC leader, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, the Grand Mufti-Designate, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, the patron of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami, Syed Hussain, and the Jammu and Kashmir Tanzeem-e-Azadi said that observance of 5th February, every year, as Kashmir Solidarity Day by the government and people of Pakistan was a source of encouragement for the Kashmiris in their just freedom struggle. Agha Hassan Al-Moosvi said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were challenging a big power and Pakistan was the only country that extended its continued support to their cause.

The Illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail said that there could be no peace in South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute was addressed and resolved in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in a meeting of its central executive committee and presided over by its Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, in Srinagar deplored that instead of respecting the sentiments of Kashmiri people, India was using its military might to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation movement.

Hurriyat leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing condolence and corner meetings in different areas of Srinagar and South Kashmir called for settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people to mitigate their sufferings.

Forceful demonstrations erupted in Tarigam village of Kulgam district, today, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in the area. Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the demonstrators, triggering clashes between the protesters and the forces’ personnel.

