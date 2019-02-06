Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen yesterday criticised the relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, stressing his country would never follow suite, the Anadolu Agency reported.Der Bellen made the remarks during a press conference held with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.“Austria is sad about the relocation…
via Austria president will not relocate Israel embassy to Jerusalem —
Advertisements
Filed under: Austria, Israel | Tagged: Austrian Embassy in Israel not relocating to Jerusalem |
Leave a Reply