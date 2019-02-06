Austria president will not relocate Israel embassy to Jerusalem —

Posted on February 6, 2019 by Zara Ali

Rebel Voice

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen yesterday criticised the relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, stressing his country would never follow suite, the Anadolu Agency reported.Der Bellen made the remarks during a press conference held with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.“Austria is sad about the relocation…

