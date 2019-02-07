Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Axis Stronger than Ever, Iran Not Alone in Any Coming War

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Zeinab Essa

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered on Wednesday a televised speech in which he focused on the Islamic Revolution and Iran’s position after 40 years on the revolution.

From A Man to Revolution

Addressing thousands of people commemorating the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed the Islamic Revolution that started with a man and spread after 40 years to make Iran in the top of the world countries.

“Iran is the most influential country in the region,” he said, noting that “the Shah Mohammad Rida Pahlavi has made Iran a state that belongs to America and is run by Washington. He was its servant.”

Back to the mid of the last century, Hezbollah Secretary General recalled that “this was the case until a courageous man came out of Qom after years and years of observation, and stood against the Pahlavi regime’s dictatorship and its complete submission to the US.”

“Before the sixties, Imam Khomeini prepared for the revolution and settled the environment against the Shah,” he said, underscoring that “the Iranian people have endured all the tortures and massacres committed by the Shah.”

According to His Eminence, Sayyed Nasrallah stated that “this revolution was patriotic par excellence. It was a revolution of hungry, deprived and oppressed people.”

“The divine nature and essence of the 1979 Islamic Revolution distinguishes from other uprisings [in the world]. Late Imam Khomeini led the revolution against the poverty created by the Pahlavi regime. People from all strata of the society participated in it as it was an uprising of the oppressed against injustice,” he said.

Achievements

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “one of the main achievements of the Islamic revolution is toppling the Shah Regime and bringing America and “Israel” out of Iran.”

“Iran today is one of the first independent countries in the region and among the few truly independent countries in the world,” he mentioned, highlighting that “another achievement scored is maintaining national unity and steadfastness in face of all internal conspiracies.”

He further said that “among other political achievements is the establishment of a new regime on basis of popular sovereignty and referendum. Iran in 40 years turned to become the state of institutions, constitution, law and popular sovereignty under the mandate of the Supreme Leader.”

“Elections have never been suspended in Iran, even when it was being bombed by Saddam. They did not extend the terms of the president or the parliament. They held elections on time and committed to “sovereignty of the people,” Sayyed Nasrallah elaborated, noting that “Iran today is a neither an Oriental state nor a Western nation. Unlike others, it is not submitted to the American will.”

The Hezbollah leader said Iran has made great achievements under the rule of the Islamic Jurisprudence, and is now leading in the region concerning the number of university students, international researchers and scholars, share of science production besides activities in the fields of nanotechnology, space technology and sports.

Listing some aspects of the victories scored by the Islamic Revolution, Sayyed Nasrallah said: “Iran does not need to import medicine, but Iran makes 97% of its pharmaceutical needs. Iran ranks 1st in the region in Mathematics and 13 in the world in Math and Physics. Iran produces 90% of its defense needs and exports $ 5 billion to the world. Today, the gas reaches 20 million Iranian families through pipes that reach homes.”

On the current situation, Sayyed Nasrallah praised the fact that “one of the major achievements of the Iranian revolution is the revival of religion, not just the Islamic religion.”

Iran and The Region

He went on to say: “Despite the eight-year war on it, Iran did not abandon its responsibility towards the region, Palestine, Lebanon, Syria and Afghanistan,” noting that “Iran stood in face of the Zionist entity, where the victory of the revolution restored the balance and placed a large wall in the face of the “Israeli” scheme.”

“One of the greatest achievements of the Iranian revolution is its serious resistance to the American hegemony and to say no to humiliation. In this context, Iran stood by the Iraqi people and had a quick intervention with its officers and cadres, headed by Haj Qassem Soleimani.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed that “At a time when the whole world has abandoned Palestine and Al-Quds, Iran will never do this, because Iran honors the holy places – because of this, the US imposes sanctions on it.”

Iran Ready to Arm LA

On the Lebanese front, His Eminence “announced that as a “friend of Iran and I’m willing to bring the Lebanese Army air defense systems from Iran to confront “Israel”.”

“In the military field, wouldn’t people make an uproar and accuse Hezbollah of dragging Lebanon into war should the party shoot down an “Israeli” aircraft attacking Lebanon?” Sayyed Nasrallah wondered, noting that he is also ready to talk to Tehran on supplying the army with any arms and equipment it needs.

“Lebanon does not lack expertise and yet we are confused about the electricity file.” He mentioned, denouncing the US logic stating that there should be no Lebanese cooperation with Iran.

Saudis A US Tool

Turning to the region, His Eminence stressed that “As acknowledged by Trump, the US administration created Daesh in Iraq in order to return to the region.”

“MBS admitted that America had asked Saudi Arabia to spread Wahhabism in the world,” he said, adding that “Saudi Arabia was asked to promote the culture of Daesh.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also assured that “claims that there are “Israeli”-Iranian or Saudi-Iranian wars or conflicts in the region are untrue.”

“There is an American war on the Islamic Republic of Iran that has been running since 1979 and Saudi Arabia and some Gulf countries are tools in this war.”

Iran Not Alone

In parallel, the Resistance Leader vowed that In case a war was waged against Iran, it will certainly not be left alone in it.”

Stating that “We were affected by the US sanctions on Iran,” Sayyed Nasrallah vowed that Hezbollah would “overcome the difficulties” through its “firmness, will and resolve.”

Once again, he reiterated that “The resistance axis is stronger than ever and the US will further withdraw from the region and Israel is heading towards more fear and panic.”

“We see the struggle in the region may escalate and may take different forms but in all cases, today the Islamic Republic is the strongest state in the region … and America is headed for more withdrawals and retreats from the region,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.

Source: Al-Ahed

