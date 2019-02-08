Weekly report on israel’s terrorism on Palestinians (31 January – 06 February 2019)

Posted on by michaellee2009

PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations (31 January – 06 February 2019)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes, in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt), for the week of 31 January – 06 February, 2019.

Israeli forces continued to use excessive force against the peaceful protestors in the Gaza Strip and West Bank. A Palestinian civilian succumbed to his wound while participating in a protest organized in Zikim” military base. 100 civilians, including 29 children, 3 women, a journalist, and a female paramedic, were wounded.

9 civilians were wounded in the West Bank. A Palestinian civilian were killed and a child was wounded near a military checkpoint in the northern West Bank, under the pretext of throwing a homemade pipe bomb at the soldiers. 7 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in separate incidents in the West Bank.

Shooting:

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces continued to use lethal force against the participants in the peaceful protests organized along the Gaza Strip borders, which witnessed the peaceful protests for the 45th week along the eastern and northern border area of the Gaza Strip. They also continued to use armed force as well during the incursions into the West Bank.

In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces wounded 100 civilians, including 29 children, 3 women, a journalist, and a female paramedic. The injury of 7 of them was reported serious.

In the West Bank, the Israeli forces killed a girl and a boy while another civilian was killed by Israeli settlers shooting. The Israeli forces wounded 24 civilians, including a child.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian civilian on 04 February 2019, and wounded another one accompanying him at a military checkpoint in the north of the West Bank. The Israeli forces claimed that a homemade pipe bomb was thrown at the soldiers stationed at the checkpoint. Moreover, the Israeli forces wounded 15 civilians, including 3 children, in separate incidents in the West Bank.

On 03 February 2019, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital declared the death of Ahmed Abu Jabal (29), from al-Shuja’iyia neighborhood, east of the city, after he succumbed to his wound. Ahmed was hit with a live bullet to the legs on 29 January 2019 while participating in a protest organized in Zikim” military base, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Injuries in the Gaza Strip from 31 January to 06 February 2019 According to the Governorate

Governorate Injuries Total Children Women Journalists Paramedics Critical Injuries Northern Gaza Strip 25 7 1 0 0 3 Gaza City 27 1 0 0 0 0 Central Gaza Strip 14 7 1 1 0 0 Khan Younis 15 11 0 0 0 2 Rafah 19 3 1 0 1 2 Total 100 29 3 1 1 7

As part of targeting the Palestinian fishermen in the sea, the Israeli forces continued to escalate their attacks against the Palestinian fishermen, indicating the on-going Israeli policy to target their livelihoods. During the reporting period, PCHR documented 2 incidents were as follows: 1 incident adjacent to Khan Yunis Shore and 1 incident adjacent to Rafah Shore.

As part of targeting the border areas, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence with Israel, opened fire 5 times at lands located in the border areas with Israel in the central of Gaza Strip and southern Gaza Strip. No casualties were reported. Moreover, the Israeli tanks targeted 2 military sites with artillery shells in eastern Khan Yunis.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 79 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank. During those incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 56 Palestinians, including 14 children and a woman. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces conducted 3 limited incursions in eastern Gaza Strip.

In the Gaza Strip, on 01 February 2019, Israeli vehicles moved around 100 meters into the east of al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. They levelled and combed the lands along the border fence with Israel.

On 04 February 2019, Israeli vehicles moved around 100 meters into the east of the border fence with Israel, east of Dir al-Balah. The Israeli vehicles levelled and combed lands along the border fence. On the next day, the Israeli vehicles recurred the incursion, leveled lands and combed the area.

Israeli Forces Continued to Create a Jewish Majority in East Jerusalem City:

As part of the Israeli house demolitions and notices, on 01 February 2019, Mahmoud Abu Hussein started to demolish his house in al-Mukaber Mount, south of occupied East Jerusalem, after Israeli municipality handed him a notice to self-demolish the house under the pretext of non-licensing. The 120-square-meter house sheltered 3 families of 13 members, including 7 children, and it was a building attached to a 100-square-meter older building.

On 02 February 2019, Majdy Abu Teyeh started to demolish his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, after the Israeli municipality handed him a notice to self-demolish the two rooms under the pretext of non-licensing. The 70-square-meter house sheltered a family of 6 members, including 4 children.

Israeli Forces continued their settlement activities, and the settlers continued their attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property

As part of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians civilians and their property, on 01 February 2019, a group of 7 settlers stepped out of their car and attacked a group of Palestinian young men while walking in Jibiya village forests, on “al-Qimma Park” Street, northeast of Ramallah. The settlers severely beat Aram Wadee’ Hussein ‘Awees (18), so he sustained bruises in his face and throughout his body.

On 05 February 2019, a group of settlers, from “Ma’un” settlement, established on civilian’s lands, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, uprooted 23 olive seedlings planted a month ago in a land belonging to Jom’a Moussa Rab’ee (45), in al-Hamra area.

Use of Force against Demonstrations in Protest against the U.S. President’s Decision to Recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel:

Israeli forces continued its excessive use of lethal force against peaceful demonstration organized by Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and it was named as “The Great March of Return and Breaking Siege.” The demonstration was in protest against the U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration to move the U.S. Embassy to it. According to PCHR fieldworkers’ observations, the border area witnessed large participation by Palestinian civilians as the Israeli forces continued to use upon highest military and political echelons excessive force against the peaceful demonstrators, though the demonstration were fully peaceful. The demonstration was as follows during the reporting period:

Gaza Strip:

In the 45th week of the March of Return and Breaking Siege activities, a Palestinian civilian succumbed to his wounds. Moreover, Israeli forces wounded 100 civilians, including 29 children, 3 women, a journalist, and a female paramedic. The incidents were as follows:

Gaza City: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 27 civilians, including a child and a journalist. 10 of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel, 2 were hit with rubber bullets and 14 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded journalist was identified as: ‘Abed al-Rahman Hani ‘Abed al-Qader al-Kahlout (22), a freelance journalist, who was hit with a tear gas canister at the shoulder.

The wounded journalist was identified as:

Northern Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators resulted in the injury of 25 civilians, including 7 children and a woman. 13 of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel and 12 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The wounded civilians were then taken to the Gaza European Hospital and al-‘Awda Hospital via an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and Union of Health Work Committees (UHWC). The injury of 3 of them were reported serious.

Central Gaza Strip: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 17:30, in the injury of 14 civilians, including 7 children and a woman. 5 of them were hit with live bullets and 9 were directly hit with tear gas canisters.

Khan Yunis: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 17:30, resulted in the injury of 15 civilians, including 11 children. The injury of 2 of them, including a 17-year-old girl, was reported serious as they were hit with a live bullet to the chest.

Rafah: The Israeli shooting at Palestinian demonstrators, which continued until 17:00, resulted in the injury of 19 civilians, including 3 children and a female paramedic. 11 of them were hit with live bullets and shrapnel and 8 were directly hit with tear gas canisters. The injury of 2 of them were reported serious. The wounded paramedic was identified as Eman Mostafa Hammad Abu Sha’ar (30). Eman is a volunteer paramedic at the Ministry of Health and she was hit with a tear gas canister to the right ear.

Civilian Succumbed to His Wounds:

At approximately 16:45 on Sunday, 03 February 2019, medical resources at al-Shifa Hospital declared the death of Ahmed Ghazi ‘Abbas Abu Jabal (29), from al-Shuja’iyia neighborhood, east of the Gaza Strip. Ahmed succumbed to wounds he sustained on 29 January 2019 while participating in the protests organized in Zikim” military base, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Ahmed was hit with a live bullet to the leg caused a cut in the veins. Due to hos serious health condition, Ahmed was then referred to al-Shifa Hospital and stayed there until his death was declared.

West Bank:

Following the Friday prayer, on 01 February 2019, dozens of Palestinian young men, from al-Moghair village, northeast of Ramllah, headed to al-Sahel Mount area, adjacent to 60 settlement road from the northern side, to protest at confiscating and seizing their lands by the Israeli settlers. When the protestors arrived at the mentioned area, the Israeli forces fired live bullets, rubber bullets and sound bombs at them. As a result, 7 civilians were wounded. 6 of them were hit with live bullets and another one was hit with a rubber bullet to the thigh. The wounded civilians were taken to the Palestine Medical Complex via a PRCS ambulance. After they received first aid at the Emergency Department, they were referred to the Specialist Hospital in al-Rihan suburb, north of the city. Medical sources said to PCHR’s fieldworker that the injury of them were described between minor and moderate.

At approximately 13:00 on Friday, a peaceful demonstration started from the center of Kafur Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, and then headed towards the eastern entrance to the village, which was closed 15 years ago in favor of “Kedumim” settlement. The demonstrators chanted national slogans calling for ending occupation and condemning the Israeli forces‘ crimes committed against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. The demonstrators threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed behind sand berms. The Israeli soldiers fired sound bombs, rubber bullets and tear gas canisters at them. As a result, 2 civilians were hit with rubber bullets; one of them were hit to the shoulder while the second one was hit to left hand. The injury of them was reported minor. They received medical treatment on the spot by the staff of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Efforts to Create A Jewish majority

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on Palestinian civilians and their property. They have also continued their raids on al-Aqsa Mosque and denied the Palestinians access to it:

Notices and House Demolitions:

On Friday morning, 01 February 2019, Mahmoud Abu Hussein started to demolish his house in al-Mukaber Mount, south of occupied East Jerusalem, after Israeli municipality handed him a notice to self-demolish the house under the pretext of non-licensing. The 120-square-meter house sheltered 3 families of 13 members, including 7 children, and it was a building attached to a 100-square-meter older building. It should be mentioned that Mahmoud is still paying a fee of NIS 35,000 for the older building under the pretext of non-licensing as well.

On Saturday morning, 02 February 2019, Majdy Abu Teyeh started to demolish his house in Silwan village, south of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, after the Israeli municipality handed him a notice to self-demolish the two rooms under the pretext of non-licensing. The 70-square-meter house sheltered a family of 6 members, including 4 children. It should be mentioned that Majdy is paying a fee of NIS 50,000 imposed on him by the Jerusalem Municipal Court.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks:

At approximately 10:00, on Thursday, 31 January 2019, Israeli forces leveled a road connecting between Mssafer Yatta, south of Hebron, and Khirbet Sha’b al-Batam, under the pretext that it passes through Israeli controlled areas. Khirbet Sha’b al-Batam is in Mssafer Yatta. The constructed area in Khirbet Sha’b al-Batam is 110 dunums where 9 families of 81 members, including 37 children, live in 10 accommodations of 7 tents, 3 barracks of tin plates and a caravan.

Israeli settlers’ attacks:

At approximately 14:00 on Friday, 01 February 2019, a group of 7 settlers stepped out of their car and attacked a group of Palestinian young men while walking in Jibiya village forests, on “al-Qimma Park” Street, northeast of Ramallah. The settlers severely beat Aram Wadee’ Hussein ‘Awees (18), so he sustained bruises in his face and throughout his body. Aram fainted and was then taken to Palestine Medical Complex. He discharged 2 hours later. It should be mentioned that Aram studies Computer Science at Birzeit University.

At approximately 07:30 on Monday, 04 February 2019, dozens of settlers, protected by Israeli forces, moved into Deir Dibwan village, northeast of Ramallah, and rioted on the village’s street. They wrote racist slogans against Palestinian civilians on houses walls and then withdrew.

At dawn hours, on 05 February 2019, a group of settlers, from “Ma’un” settlement, established on civilian’s lands, east of Yatta, south of Hebron, uprooted 23 olive seedlings planted a month ago in a land belonging to Jom’a Moussa Rab’ee (45), in al-Hamra area. At morning hours, Israeli forces and police arrived at the area in order to prevent any settlers from approaching the land as Jom’a has a court decision that proves that al-Rab’ee family owns this land and settlers are not allowed to enter it. The aforementioned land is 500 meters away from “Ma’un” settlement.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 11 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC this year to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestine Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

