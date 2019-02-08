Why Couldn’t US Defeat Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah?

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 6, 2019

Mohammad Salami

Given a considerable momentum by the return of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini from his exile in Paris, the revolting Iranian people managed to overthrow the US-backed regime of the Pahlavi dynasty.

This historic event changed the features of Iran itself as well as the entire Middle East as it represented the starting point of the US defeat in the region.

“We believe that the Islamic Revolution in Iran, led by Imam Khomeini, changed the course of history. This revolution is directly linked to the fate of Palestine, the Resistance as well as the whole region,” Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Monday during a televised speech.

“We believe that the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution marks the failure of all conspiracies and plots designed by the United States and its allies,” Sayyed Nasrallah added.

The US administration and the allied regimes supported by all means the Iraqi president Saddam Hussein in his war on Iran in 1980 which inflicted heavy losses on both countries for the sake of serving the foreign interests.

Since the victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran, the United States has imposed severe sanctions on Tehran, leading the nation to encounter hard economic circumstances.

Iran has made considerable advances in science and technology through education and training, despite international sanctions in almost all aspects of research during the past 30 years.

Iran’s university population swelled from 100,000 in 1979 to 2 million in 2006. In recent years, the growth in Iran’s scientific output is reported to be the fastest in the world. Iran has made great strides in different sectors, including aerospace, nuclear science, medical development, as well as stem cell and cloning research.

Affected by the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Hezbollah, the Islamic Jihadi party, emerged in 1982 and started its military operations against the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah military achievements augmented during the 1990’s till the liberation of the Israeli-occupied territories in southern Lebanon in 2000. The Islamic Resistance managed later to develop decisively its military capabilities, defeating the Zionist aggression on Lebanon in 2006.

It is worth noting that the US administration pushed the Zionist enemy in 2006 to launch a destructive aggression against Lebanon in the context of implementing its plots devised to reshape the political map of the Middle East.

The Islamic Resistance also joined in 2013 the anti-terrorist war launched by the Syrian army to defeat the Takfiri groups which were supported by the US and ‘Israel’; consequently Hezbollah considerably contributed to Syria victory over the terrorist groups.

In 2019, Hezbollah has become one of the most powerful players on the political and military court in the Middle East after liberating the occupied Lebanese territories, defeating the Zionist aggression on Lebanon in 2006 and overcoming the Takfiri terrorist groups in Syria.

The two samples of the Islamic Republic in Iran and the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon challenged and confronted the US hegemony in the world, frustrating its plots and schemes which have targeted mainly the Arab and Islamic Umma.

Relying on the Islamic teachings and resorting to the means of power and prosperity on all the political, military, economic and scientific levels, Iran and Hezbollah managed to defeat the US arrogance in the Middle East.

Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned in his latest speech that the US National Security Advisor, John Bolton, had expected an imminent overthrow of the Islamic regime in Iran, stressing that Islamic Revolution which emerged victorious 40 years ago would remain and develop along with all its allies in the region.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

