Bahrain opposition begins armed resistance against ‘Saudi occupation’ – English Subs

February 08, 2019

Note: this is the first time I am posting a video by the Middle-East Observer which has now joined the Saker Community (translations) and who will be providing us Arab-language videos translated and subtitled in English. Please see under this video how to support the Middle-East Observer and stay in contact. Please support this work generously!

The Saker

Original description: A prominent Bahraini opposition leader says his al-Wefaq movement has begun carrying out increasingly sophisticated armed resistance operations against the ruling al-Khalifa government and the “Saudi occupation”. Sayyed Murtada al-Sanadi said that the ruling al-Khalifa monarchy and its Saudi backers gave no opportunity for dialogue or negotiations despite eight years of peaceful protests by the opposition. Source: Etejah TV (YouTube) Date: 24 January, 2019 ———————————————————————————————————–

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Armed resistance, Bahrain, Dictatorship, Freedom of Speach, GCC, Human Rights, Political arrests, Popular Resistance, Popular Revolutions, Protests, Saudia, sectarianism, Trump, UAE, Wahabism At Work |