Bahrain opposition begins armed resistance against ‘Saudi occupation’ – English Subs

Posted on February 9, 2019 by martyrashrakat

February 08, 2019

Note: this is the first time I am posting a video by the Middle-East Observer which has now joined the Saker Community (translations) and who will be providing us Arab-language videos translated and subtitled in English.  Please see under this video how to support the Middle-East Observer and stay in contact.  Please support this work generously!

The Saker

Original description:  A prominent Bahraini opposition leader says his al-Wefaq movement has begun carrying out increasingly sophisticated armed resistance operations against the ruling al-Khalifa government and the “Saudi occupation”. Sayyed Murtada al-Sanadi said that the ruling al-Khalifa monarchy and its Saudi backers gave no opportunity for dialogue or negotiations despite eight years of peaceful protests by the opposition. Source: Etejah TV (YouTube) Date: 24 January, 2019 ———————————————————————————————————–

Support us on Patreon: Help our work continue and grow with as little as $1/month: https://www.patreon.com/MiddleEastObserver
Subscribe – YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PtSAPyEgn0cnYzJZKHKiw
Subscribe – Website Mailing Listhttp://middleeastobserver.net/subscribe/
Like – Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MEO.Translation/
Follow – Twitterhttps://twitter.com/MEO_Translation

Advertisements

Filed under: AngloZionist Empire, Armed resistance, Bahrain, Dictatorship, Freedom of Speach, GCC, Human Rights, Political arrests, Popular Resistance, Popular Revolutions, Protests, Saudia, sectarianism, Trump, UAE, Wahabism At Work |

« »

One Response

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: