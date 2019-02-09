British analyst: Venezuelan patriotism, Russian support will be crucial to defending Venezuela from US aggression

Posted on by martyrashrakat

03 February 2019

British political analyst says that Venezuelan patriotism and Russian support will be crucial to defending Venezuela from the aggression of the United States that is now intent on reasserting its authority in the international arena at the expense of the Venezuelan people after its defeat in Syria.

Dr. Marcus Papadopoulos’s remarks came during an interview with the Syria Times e-newspaper about the reasons behind Washington’s currently attempts to engineer a coup in Venezuela and how Caracas can prevent U.S. from reaching its goals.

“There is more than one reason behind Washington’s attempts to engineer a coup in Venezuela. I hold the view that there are two key reasons accounting for America’s brazen act of aggression against Venezuela’s sovereignty, and that these are equal in significance to each other,” the analyst said.

He made it clear that one of the reasons for why the Americans are currently trying to overthrow the democratically elected president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro is the fact that Venezuela’s oil industry is nationalised and Caracas pursues an independent foreign policy.

“This deprives American energy companies, such as ExxonMobil, from taking control of Venezuela’s energy sector and exploiting it for their own gains,” Dr. Papadopoulos added, asserting that the US has an unquenchable thirst for oil and has, historically, gone to monstrously criminal lengths to secure control of, and access to, the largest oil producing markets in the world, most notably in the Middle East.

“With Venezuela geographically situated in what is, traditionally speaking, America’s sphere of influence, policy-makers in Washington are determined to take control of the country’s oil and gas industry, even if this means using military force to do so, as the Americans did in Iraq,” the analyst stated.

He emphasized that Venezuela is a major energy player in global affairs since it is , according to some sources, home to the world’s largest crude-oil reserves, while the country also sits on one of the largest reserves of natural gas in the world.

The close relationship between Venezuela and Russia

The other reason accounting for the US’ interference in the Latin American country, concerns the close relationship between Venezuela and Russia, according to the analyst, who indicated that for some 20 years now, Caracas and Moscow have cultivated intimate relations with each other in the political, economic and military spheres.

“Today, Russia is the leading supplier of military hardware to Venezuela, and late last year reports surfaced about Russian plans to construct an air base for itself on the Venezuela island of La Orchila which would host Russian strategic bombers capable of delivering nuclear payloads,” Dr. Papadopoulos said

He went on to say:

“The prospect of a Russian military base in Venezuela, and one that can accommodate Russian nuclear bombers, is something that the Americans will bitterly resist. Whilst Russia is only responding to the increasingly dangerous presence of NATO on its western border, coupled with both the threatening American missile shield in Eastern Europe and Washington’s diabolical withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the US is determined that its tormenting behaviour on the international stage remains unimpeded hence why the Americans are trying to overthrow President Maduro and replace him with the pro-American puppet, Juan Guaido.”

The analyst stressed that a Venezuela led by the legally and electorally illegitimate Guaido would end political, economic and military co-operation with Russia and make the Latin American country, once again, subservient to the US.

In a response to a question about how Caracas can avoid a military confrontation with U.S, Dr. Papadopoulos said: “Russia is the only country that can either deter Washington from embarking on a military confrontation with Venezuela or indirectly defeat an American military campaign against Caracas, with the aim of overthrowing the legal government of President Maduro.”

“I draw a comparison with how Russia came to the aid of Cuba, following the Cuban Revolution, when the country was faced with imminent American military aggression with the objective of overthrowing Fidel Castro. In that situation, Moscow ultimately ensured the survival of the Cuban Revolution and, with it, the independence and sovereignty of Cuba. Russia will be all-important in defending Venezuela and the Venezuelan people from the clutches of Messrs. Trump and Bolton.”

Besides the essential support of Russia, both economically and militarily, the prowess of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela and the patriotism and fiercely independent nature of the Venezuelan people are main obstacles for US quick military intervention against Caracas, as stated by Dr. Papadopoulos, who indicated that the US could ignite a war in Venezuela in which large parts of the Venezuela population and the economic infrastructure of the country are consumed by a fireball.

U.S. has no moral compunction in starting a war

“The US has no moral compunction in starting a war – either through an invasion or a bombing campaign, or through supporting illegally armed groups – so as to seize control of a country’s economic and military infrastructure and impose a compliant government in the country’s capital. Washington rained down death and destruction on Syria but the Syrian people, aided by Russia, thwarted American ambitions in the country. Because of their defeat in Syria, the Americans are angry – very, very angry, and are now intent on reasserting their authority in the international arena at the expense of the Venezuelan people. So the world could, at some point, be witness to Washington raining down death and destruction on Venezuela and its people,” the analyst affirmed.

He, in addition, made it clear that economic sanctions are one of the most potent weapons in the US’ armoury hence the Venezuelan Government could be vulnerable to Washington’s endeavours to instigate a coup through economic strangulation of Venezuela’s economy.

“However, providing that Venezuela still keeps producing and selling oil and gas, and providing that Moscow is able to economically assist Caracas, then Venezuela stands a reasonably good chance of prevailing against American aggression,” concluded, Dr. Papadopoulos, the founder and editor of Politics First magazine.

On January, 24, 2019, an open letter- signed by 70 scholars and Latin America, political science, and history as well as filmmakers, civil society leaders, and other experts- was issued in opposition to ongoing intervention by the United States in Venezuela.

The letter underlined that actions by the Trump administration and its allies in the hemisphere are almost certain to make the situation in Venezuela worse, leading to unnecessary human suffering, violence, and instability.

Interviewed by: Basma Qaddour

