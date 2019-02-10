Posted on by martyrashrakat

South Front

Palestinian security forces in the Gaza Strip arrested a local “special operation agent” of the Israeli intelligence few days ago, the al-Majd security awareness website revealed on February 10.

According to the Palestinian website, which is known for its close ties with the Hamas Movement, the local collaborator was arrested while he was trying to install a “malware” in the laptop of one of his relatives, who is a member of Hamas. The collaborator had received the malware in a USB drive from his Israeli handlers.

“The agent has been working with the Israeli intelligence since 2009, he was recruited via phone by a girl who identified herself as Shereen, she told him that she works for a charity,” the al-Majd’s report reads.

If confirmed, the arrest of this special agent will be the latest in a series of failures of the Israeli intelligence. Last November, Hamas foiled a sensitive intelligence operation by a unit of the Israeli military’s “Sayeret Matkal” special forces inside the Gaza Strip. The failure of the Israeli operation uncovered 45 local collaborators.

Hamas offered a reward of a 1 million U.S. Dollars to any local collaborator with the Israeli intelligence who would defect and “hunt” one of its operators. The offer reflects the group’s growing interest in counter-espionage sector.

