Once Again Anti Zionist Zionists manufacture ‘quotes’…(video expose)

Posted on by samivesusu

February 10, 2019 / Gilad Atzmon

On 10 February 2019 a bunch of local AZZs (Anti Zionist Zionists) were determined to interfere with Gilad Atzmon’s book event in Stroud, UK. For some reason they didn’t manage to find a single quote in support of their argument that Atzmon is an ‘antisemite.’ What did they do instead? manufactured a few. This wasn’t the first time the ADL (Atzmon Defamation League) were caught making up quotes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKMITv5ZPdw

My battle for truth and freedom involves some expensive legal services. I hope that you will consider committing to a monthly donation in whatever amount you can give. Regular contributions will enable me to avoid being pushed against a wall and to stay on top of the endless harassment by Zionist operators attempting to silence me.

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: AZZ, British Jews, Freedom of Speach, Gilad Atzmon, Jewish Lies, Zionist Lobby | Tagged: Anti-Semitism Card |