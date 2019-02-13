Posted on by martyrashrakat

Gazans Hold 23rd Marine Protest Event

February 12, 2019

Israeli occupation forces fired on Tuesday tear gas and live ammunition at the crowds during the protest which was held on Gaza border in support of the 23rd flotilla, suffocating a number of Palestinians.

The flotilla challenges the Zionist blockade imposed on Gaza and demands the construction of a sea port for the coastal Strip.

Organizers of the protest rally called for continuing the sea protests in context of the Return Protests which are held every Friday and have started on March 30.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Related Videos

Palestine news

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Deal of the Century, Great Return March, Nazi Israel, Palestine, Siege on Gaza, War on Gaza |