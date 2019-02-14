Netanyahu: Warsaw Talks with Arab States ‘Turning Point’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 14, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Thursday as ‘historic’ an anti-Iran meeting in Warsaw where he is joining Arab states, saying they stood ‘united’ against Iran and voicing hope that cooperation extends to other areas.

The opening dinner Wednesday night of the two-day, US-organized conference marked “a historical turning point,” Netanyahu told reporters.

“In a room of some 60 foreign ministers representation dozens of governments, an Israeli prime minister and the foreign ministers of the leading Arab countries stood together and spoke with unusual force, clarity and unity against the common threat of the Iranian regime,” he said.

“I think this marks a change and important understanding of what threatens our future, what we need to do to secure it, and the possibility that cooperation will extend beyond security in every realm of life.”

At the opening dinner at Warsaw’s Royal Castle, officials said that Netanyahu spoke around the same table as senior officials of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Netanyahu also met one-on-one in Warsaw with Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah of Oman, where he travelled late last year.

US Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are both attending the conference co-hosted with Poland.

But most European powers are sending low-level representation, wary of the hawkish line on Iran by President Donald Trump who withdrew from an international accord on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Source: AFP

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Peace with Israel", Arab Zionists, Netanyahu, Normalisation, treason | Tagged: Warsaw Conference |