Palestinian Factions Protest Arab Participation in Warsaw Conference

With no stop, the monarchies of the Gulf run towards normalization with apartheid “Israel”.

And based on the Arabic proverb “if not shy, do whatever you want”, the officials of the Gulf chose to change the compass of enmity so that the “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the new direction: It’s Iran and not “Israel”

“The Arab ministers agreed that it is the right of “Israel” to defend itself against the Iranian “aggression”,” Netanyahu declared, as he revealed that he had secretly visited four Arab countries that have no official relations with “Israel”!

Quickly, the head of the Saudi diplomacy obeyed his master: “It is impossible to achieve stability in the region without peace between the Arab countries and “Israel”. Every time we go in this field we face bad behavior from Iran,” Adel Jubeir blatantly said.

Similarly, former Saudi intelligence chief and ex-ambassador to the US has given an unprecedented interview to an “Israeli” TV channel that was broadcast just hours after Netanyahu met with the Omani foreign minister in Poland.

In an interview with “Israel’s” Channel 13 news, Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud said that Saudi Arabia and “Israel” have the funds and political means to work together.

“With “Israeli” money and Saudi brains, we can go far. Yes, if there is peace.”

And following the traces of the Saudis, Emirate urged the “Israelis” to bet on them.

“Every country has the right to defend itself when it faces a challenge,” Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan said: “I do not have to invite you to bet on us, but if you do, our chances are greater to change the region.”

Meanwhile, the Bahraini representative chose to express more sympathy with “friendly” “Israel”!

“Israel” released a video of a closed session at the Warsaw security summit in which Bahrain’s foreign minister says Iran is a bigger threat to Mideast security than the “Israeli”-Palestinian conflict.

In the video, Bahrain’s foreign minister, Khalid Al Khalifa, tells an audience that he grew up believing that the “Israeli”-Palestinian dispute is “the most important issue” in the region. But later, he said, “we saw a more toxic one, in fact the most toxic in our modern history, which came from the Islamic Republic, from Iran.”

Predicting a ‘bright” future from “peace” with Arabs’ killers the Omani foreign minister hailed the meeting with Netanyahu:

“Indeed, this is an important, new vision for the future,” Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, claiming that “People in the Middle East have suffered a lot, because they have [been stuck in] the past. This is a new era for the future, and for prosperity for all the nations.”

