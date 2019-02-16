Sayyed Nasrallah: Trump Biggest Hypocrite, Internal Battle Against Financial Corruption Began

Posted on by martyrashrakat

February 16, 2019

Sara Taha Moughnieh

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah assured Saturday that there are between 35 and 40 resistance axes around the world and their common trait is sympathy with the oppressed people and readiness to sacrifice for their sake.

In a speech he delivered during a ceremony commemorating the “martyred leaders”, Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that Sheikh Ragheb Harb refused to shake hands with the Israeli insisting that the occupation will soon end at a time when everyone considered that the occupation has become an imposed fact that they have to live with.

“They taught us patience, hope, belief in God’s promise, courage, good manners, right vision… and these are the traits of the resistance and its people today,” he stated, adding that “the resistance gained its strength and power, and achieved victories in bad circumstances imposed by the US, Israel, and their allies in the region the Takifiris, Saudi alignment, and the Emirates.”

His eminence explained that the “secret of the resistance lies in its faith and spirit not weapons and financial capacities. It lies in its readiness to defend and sacrifice, just like the case was in Syria and Iraq, and this spirit could never be defeated,” yet, he added “it keeps on its humbleness with people, specifically the oppressed ones, but it behaves differently with the thieves.”

As he denied claims about having any brigades in Venezuela or Latin America, he expressed solidarity with Venezuela against the US aggression and reassured that Hezbollah did not have any brigade outside Lebanon and has previously asked his foreign supporters to work separate from Hezbollah so that they wouldn’t be harmed from this relation.

Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that Israel is aware of Hezbollah’s power and this enough deters it from any attack, indicating that the Israeli entity is aware, according to its own officials, that the Israeli army, specifically its ground force, is incapable of engaging in a war now.

“They don’t trust their army, but we trust our resistance. They are certain that the resistance can enter the Galilee but they are uncertain that their army is capable of entering Lebanon, and this is a great transformation. The concern today is in the Israeli settlements not in the south. This is the deterrence equation and it is of great importance,” he said.

Warsaw Summit

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that “the United States today needed to initiate in a new step, it is trying to seek support for Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and this is why it called for Warsaw Summit, but what was the result? No final statement and just repeated speeches.”

“Warsaw Summit does not scare us, just like Sharm Sheikh conference did not scare us in the past even though our situation was harder back then. This Summit is weak, and its target is the Palestinian cause which was completely absent while the topic raised was fighting terrorism and keeping stability in the region, knowing that Israel is the head of terrorism in the region. The real propose out of it was normalization and bringing out the secret Gulf ties with Israel to Public.

Oman and the Emirate’s ties with Israel have been evident in the past but the Saudi ones are newly publicized,” his eminence noted, considering that “from the positive outcomes of the conference is that when Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi sits near Netanyahu, this reveals the real battle in Yemen, which is a US battle against Yemen and its people, implemented by Saudi and the Emirates. The same applies when Bahrain’s PM sits next to Netanyahu, because the Bahraini regime is part of the US, Israeli equation in the region.”

Hezbollah secretary general further noted that the second target of the summit was Iran which is much stronger today to be threatened with any war.

ISIS Defeat

Concerning ISIS, Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that “it will be finished in Syria in a couple of hours, just like it was finished in Iraq and Lebanon, and this is a great development and victory,” adding: “I just want to point to the US hypocrisy, as the biggest hypocrite Donald Trump will come out to claim victory even though the US did not have anything to do with the battle against ISIS. The US (Obama and Clinton) created ISIS in Iraq by releasing its leaders from their jails and facilitating their entrance to Iraq by opening borders for them, and it wanted it to extend to Syria. Today it comes out to claim victory even though it wanted the battle to last for years. Just like it created Al-Qaeda then claimed victory against it, and just like it strengthened Saddam Hussein in Iraq by supplying him with weapons of mass destruction then got rid of him under the accusation of owning weapons of mass destruction, today Trump the hypocrite wants to claim victory against ISIS.”

Sayyed Nasrallah reassured that the resistance axis is the one that defeated ISIS in the region not the “US hypocrite who came at the end to play the role of the triumphant”.

“The will of the Iraqi government, the Iraqi Army and resistance factions is what defeated ISIS in Iraq,” he confirmed, adding: “Where did the US fight ISIS in Syria? The largest battles were fought by the Syrian Army, public forces, and the resistance movements under the support of the Russian ally, and the US stood an obstacle when the forces reached Furat river and all ISIS elements escaped to the eastern area.”

Addressing Trump, he said: “You sir have stopped the completion of the battle against ISIS because you wanted to target the latter east Furat, which you also failed in doing.”

Lebanese Cabinet

Internally, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed the importance of dialogue for solving all the issues and files.

Concerning electricity, his eminence assured that “the plan that was put in 2006 for solving the electricity issue in Lebanon with the aid of Iran was rejected by the government back then due to the US/Saudi stance on it, and the Lebanese people have been denied their right for 24/24 hours of electricity for 13 years now because of what I call “political distemper”.”

“Iran is willing to help but it is not chasing that, and the silliest thing I’ve heard is that this would help it take control over Lebanon! I mean does Iran really need a couple of loans to do that if it wanted to?”

Sayyed Nasrallah announced initiating in a battle against corruption after the formation of this government, stating: “The first steps in fighting corruption and financial waste were taken, and the two files proposed were: The first file is about 11 billion dollars that nobody knows how they were gone, and the second file is about negotiations being made to take a 400-million-dollar loan for meaningless issues.”

He asserted: “We are ready to be soldiers in the battle of protecting public money. We don’t care to be in the lead but we want to see results, return the stolen money, and stop any stealth from taking place… because all this money being stolen belongs to the people. We will refer to the legislation auhtority in everything, because the legislation and the whole country should take part in fighting this corruption.”

In conclusion, his eminence said: “With the same courage and steadfastness of Sheikh Raghab, Sayyed Abbas, and Hajj Imad we will hold the responsibility of this file and continue on the road that they were martyred on and had hope in. We will keep their will as well as our weapon and thtis will forever be our stance.”

Source: Al-Manar

Related Videos

Related Articles

Advertisements

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Lies, AngloZionist Empire, Arab Zionists, Axis of Resistance, Bahrain, Deal of the Century, Future Movement, GCC, Hariri, Hezbollah, ISIL, Lebanon, March 14 Movement, Martyrdom, Nasrallah, Oman, Palestine, Saudia, Trump, UAE, US Lies |